Which Celebrity Is Your Superhero? Fela, Falz, Iyabo Ojo, and the Faces of Modern Nigerian Activism

The Nigerian entertainment industry has never been just about music, movies, and celebrity culture. It has also been a battleground for social justice, a place where influential figures challenge power structures, amplify the voices of everyday citizens, and bring national issues into public consciousness.

These celebrities, often branded as troublemakers by critics, have consistently used their platforms to call out injustice and demand accountability. Here are some of the most prominent figures who continue to push the boundaries of activism in Nigeria.

Fela Kuti: The Blueprint for Celebrity Activism

Any conversation about activism in Nigerian entertainment must begin with Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the pioneer of Afrobeat and a fearless critic of oppression. Through his music, Fela spoke boldly against government brutality, corruption, and the socioeconomic realities that Nigerians endured.

He was unapologetic, confrontational, and unapologetically vocal. His legacy not only reshaped Nigerian music but also established a template for the uncompromising celebrity activist, a tradition today’s stars continue to uphold.

Falz: The Lawyer-Turned-Musician Who Became a Voice for the Youth

Falz, a rapper, actor, and trained lawyer, became one of the defining voices of the #EndSARS protests, emerging as a figure who not only spoke but also mobilised.

He campaigned against police brutality, corruption, and government negligence, using both his public influence and legal background to articulate the demands of Nigerian youth. He consistently called out the misuse of COVID-19 palliatives and remained physically present at protests even when his safety was threatened.

Falz has since continued championing civic participation, urging Nigerians to vote wisely and speak out against failed leadership.

Iyabo Ojo: Nollywood’s Defender of the Vulnerable

Iyabo Ojo cemented her place in Nigeria’s activism landscape when she led the call for the arrest of Baba Ijesha, who was accused of raping a minor. Despite backlash from industry veterans, Iyabo remained firm and fearless.

She further demonstrated her advocacy spirit following the death of singer Mohbad, standing with his family, demanding a transparent investigation, and using her influence to shield his widow and child from public harassment.

Iyabo has also been outspoken in her political views, openly criticising the government and declaring her voting choices, actions that earned her backlash but also deep public respect. Her activism continues to be driven by empathy and an unwavering commitment to justice.

Mr Macaroni: Comedy, Courage, and Consistency

Mr Macaroni has become one of the most recognisable activist voices online. During the #EndSARS protests, he was visibly and vocally active, even after he was arrested while demanding justice for victims of police brutality.

He encouraged Nigerians who could not attend physical protests to use social media as their megaphone, ensuring no voice was too small to matter. Beyond #EndSARS, he has continued speaking out against government failures and highlighting the plight of Nigerians facing religious violence, persecution, and insecurity. His blend of comedy and activism has made him both relatable and influential.

Tacha’s Public Advocacy: From Social Media to Street Protests

Tacha, the former Big Brother Naija housemate, is another high-profile celebrity whose activism is impossible to ignore. Known for her unapologetic personality, Tacha used her large platform to rally Nigerians, especially during the early stages of the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

She took to social media to inform her followers about the planned protests, urging them to join the fight for their rights. Tacha didn’t just talk the talk, she walked the walk, showing up to protests herself, amplifying the voices of those demanding justice.

Beyond the protests, Tacha was also vocal in the lead-up to the 2023 elections, encouraging Nigerians to vote wisely and use their democratic power. She consistently highlighted issues like corruption and the need for effective governance.

Additionally, Tacha has called out the Nigerian government for ignoring the ongoing Christian genocide happening in the country, a cause that has earned her respect from many who feel the issue has been overlooked by both government and media.

Changing the Culture of Silence

These celebrities, Falz, Iyabo Ojo, Mr Macaroni, and others following in Fela’s footsteps, have helped demolish the long-standing culture of silence in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Their courage has emboldened ordinary Nigerians to speak up, challenge injustice, and participate in the national conversation.

In a country where activism often comes with real risks, their willingness to stand on the frontlines makes them more than entertainers. It makes them heroes.

So, which Nigerian celebrity activist is your superhero?