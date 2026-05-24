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Top 5 Nigerian Fashion Content Creators You Need On Your Moodboard Right Now 
May 24, 2026

Top 5 Nigerian Fashion Content Creators You Need On Your Moodboard Right Now 

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If you are looking to step up your fashion and styling game, there are certain fashion influencers who should be on your moodboard. In this article, we list our top fashion content creators who you need on your moodboard right now. 

  1. ThisThingCalledFashion

Nonye Udeogu is not only a fashion content creator but also a creative director with impeccable taste. Currently standing at over 292k followers on Instagram, her looks are exactly what you need on your moodboard.

  1. Planettobi 

If you enjoy following fashion content, Tobiloba should be on your following list. This content creator should be your go-to account for stylish street fashion and outfit transition trends. She currently has over 193k followers on Instagram.

  1. Harleesha

Akinremi Mariam Folashade is not only a fashion girl but also a trendsetter for Muslim fashion girls. She manages to blend modesty with impeccable fashion sense in what can only be described as effortless. With over 310k followers on Instagram, it is clear that her followers agree with us on her fashion style.

  1. Akin Faminu 

It is impossible to discuss male fashion content without mentioning Akin Faminu. He is often one of the best-dressed men at any event and has built a solid career in fashion content creation. He has over 419k followers on Instagram.

  1. Vincent Ebuka 

If you enjoy fashion content that teaches you how to ‘dress to impress’ on a budget, then this creator is perfect for you. With over 143k followers supporting his vision, Vincent Ebuka creates everyday fashion content and styling choices.

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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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