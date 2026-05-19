Best Nigerian Content Creators Based in the UK You Should Follow

There are Nigerian content creators in the UK who have become big names in the creator industry. Some of these creators have won awards for their crafts, and others have been nominated for awards for their content. In this article, we list out 10 Nigerian content creators in the UK you should look out for.

Ehiz Ufuah

Ezih Ufuah is an actor, comedian, and content creator who has gone viral several times for his comedy videos. After taking time off social media, Ehiz returned to the content-creation scene as a fashion, culture, and skincare creator. With over 12 million followers on TikTok, he’s at the top of the list of Nigerian-British creators.

Olivia Hair Tutorials

Originally known for her hair content, Olivia Chukwu is a hair styling and lifestyle creator. Her decision to carry her followers along on her journey as a mother has worked well for the creator, who currently boasts over 977k followers on Instagram and over 5 million on TikTok.

Christabel

Christabel is a Nigerian content creator living in Glasgow. Her content focuses on lifestyle and fashion for plus-size women. If you need an account with styling tips that fit your body type as a plus-size woman, this creator is the right one for you. She currently has over 1 million followers on TikTok.

Kehinde Ojo

Kehinde Ojo is an award-winning brand influencer and content creator. Known for his content teaching people how to monetize social media and life in the UK, Kehinde Ojo has built a community of over 800k followers on Instagram and is regarded as one of the biggest names among Nigerian content creators in the UK.

Bemi Orojogun (Bus Aunty)

One of the most viral content creators in the UK, Bemi Orojogun, is known as “Bus Aunty.” Famously known for making wordless, smiling videos enjoying the London bus passing by, she has become one of the biggest night names in the UK content creator scene. Currently at over 419k followers on TikTok, Bemi Orojogun is beloved by Nigerians at home and abroad.

Ogechee

Known on TikTok as Oge, this beauty and lifestyle creator is famous for her opening line for her TikTok vlogs. Her tagline, “Come with me as a broke girl living alone in the UK,” has endeared her to so many Nigerians living in the UK who find her content relatable. Currently at over 306k followers on TikTok, Oge is a well-known and loved name.

Taomie Kay

Taomie Kay is a beauty guru, famous for her beauty tips and advice. Her content focuses on recommending beauty products for people looking to improve their makeup game. She currently has over 280k followers on TikTok.

Nucchi

Nucchi’s content is for fashion, skincare, haircare, and makeup lovers. The Nigerian-British artist’s over 234k followers were hard-won through dedication to creating content that draws you in. A TikTok fashion creator of the year 2025 nominee, her content is what you need to step up your fashion game.

Aisha Asunmaru

Aisha Asunmaru creates content for people looking to evolve their makeup skills. Her content also includes skincare content and occasional lifestyle vlogs. Aisha currently has over 90k followers on TikTok.

Tomiwaszn

Tomiwaszn is a Nigerian student in the UK whose content revolves around documenting and using his experiences for comedic purposes. His content is perfect for people who enjoy relatable, well-timed comedy. He currently has over 30k followers on TikTok.