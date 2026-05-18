Nigerian films have hidden gems in every corner, from YouTube films to cinema films that do not gain enough traction; the most underrated gems are the short films. Some of these short films are often uploaded to YouTube and don’t get the love they deserve, even though some have better scripts than many full-length films.

In this article, we list 5 Nigerian short films that are better than most full-length features.

Black Monday (2019)

This 10-minute short film tackles heavy themes detailing the life and stigma faced by a young man who returns home from his time in prison. When Abiodun returns home after serving time in prison for a false accusation, he finds that his community is intent on isolating him. Directed by Adetola Adetayo, the film features Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Efe Irele, and Jide Oyigbile.

37 To Go (2022)

This 30-minute short film tells the story of a young married couple who are blissfully unaware of how the pandemic, which is shutting down the world, will impact their lives. As the lockdown goes into effect, their well-curated life spirals out of control, forcing them to re-evaluate their lives and fears as a couple. The film was directed by Lota Chukwu. The cast features Daniel Etim Effiong and BamBam.

Oga John (2019)

Oga John is a 10-minute short film created to raise awareness of mental health issues in Nigeria. Focusing on the life of a young lady who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and how she navigates life through the lens of her OCD. Directed by Tolu Ajayi, the film features Imoikor Joseph and Ade Laoye.

Laraba And Balarabe (2025)

This critically acclaimed 30-minute short film will capture your attention. The film follows the intimate reunion and closure of two ex-lovers in Lagos, whose lives and relationships are haunted by recurring cycles, trauma, regret, and longing. Laraba and Balarabe were directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay and starred Susan Pwajok and Mallum Aruk. The short film is available for streaming on Kava TV.

Coat of Harm (2017)

This short horror film revolves around two dead neighbors who speak about their deepest, darkest secrets and their innate hatred in their last conversation while at a local morgue. This 15-minute film was directed by Stanlee Ohikhuare. The cast members are Funky Mallam, David Ohikhuare, and Donald Ndubuisi.