Top 5 Stories of The Day | NCDC Increases Surveillance as Congo Records 80 Deaths by Ebola

NCDC increases surveillance as Congo records 80 deaths by Ebola

GSAI slams political parties over women’s exclusion from primaries

Cubana Chief Priest speaks after losing APC reps ticket

Bolaji Ogunmola shares her experiences with ‘ side chick ‘ roles in Nollywood

Ella Langley dominates ACM night as Shania Twain hosts in style

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCDC increases surveillance as Congo records 80 deaths by Ebola

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDCP) has heightened surveillance following a fresh Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 80 people have reportedly died. The outbreak has affected Bunia, Rwampara, and Mongbwalu health zones.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the outbreak may be far worse than currently known due to rising suspected cases and a high positivity rate from early samples. WHO described the situation as “extraordinary” because there are no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain.

NCDC Director-General, Jide Idris, said Nigeria is monitoring the situation closely and working with Port Health Services and other stakeholders to strengthen preparedness.

GSAI slams political parties over women’s exclusion from primaries

The Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) has criticised what it called the deliberate exclusion of women from ongoing party primaries ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, the group’s Executive Director, Adaora Sydney-Jack, accused political parties of keeping systems that make it difficult for women to emerge as candidates. She listed high nomination fees, intimidation and money-driven delegate systems as major barriers.

Sydney-Jack said many women are still being sidelined, pressured to step down for male aspirants and shut out of key political negotiations. She added that the current primaries show little improvement in women’s participation in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Cubana Chief Priest speaks after losing APC reps ticket

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest has said he withdrew from the race for the All Progressives Congress ticket for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency before the party’s primary election.

The socialite failed to secure the APC candidacy for the House of Representatives seat ahead of the 2027 general election. The party ticket was won by Canice More Nwachukwu, the constituency’s current representative serving a second term.

In a post shared on Instagram Stories, Cubana said he was absent from the polling venue because the party had informed him of its decision before the primaries began. He added that he stayed away out of respect for the party leadership and the internal agreement reached.

Bolaji Ogunmola shares her experiences with ‘side chick‘ roles in Nollywood

Nigerian actress Bolaji Ogunmola has spoken about the challenges she faced in the film industry, saying that her appearance influenced the roles she received early in her career.

In a recent interview, Ogunmola said she was often given “side chick” roles because of her dark skin tone and curvy body shape. She explained that the stereotype limited her opportunities and made it harder to showcase her range as an actress.

The actress said it took persistence and time to prove herself in different roles. Her comments have also contributed to broader conversations about representation, inclusivity, and casting standards in Nollywood and the global film industry.

Ella Langley dominates ACM night as Shania Twain hosts in style

The 2026 ACM Awards lit up the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, gathering top country music stars for a lively night of celebration and performance. Hosted by Shania Twain, the ceremony mixed glamour with emotional highlights as many stars won their first of the awards.

Lainey Wilson attended in newlywed joy, arriving with her husband just days after their wedding and drawing attention on the red carpet. She married former NFL player Devlin Hodges on May 10. Ella Langley emerged as the night’s standout winner at the ACM Awards, taking five of her seven nominations. The result confirmed her growing impact in country music and around the world.