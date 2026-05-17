theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Top 5 Gospel Content Creators To Put On Your Radar
May 17, 2026

Top 5 Gospel Content Creators To Put On Your Radar

by
10 Lagos Art Galleries Worth An Actual Visit 
10 Lagos Art Galleries Worth An Actual Visit 
How to Choose the Perfect Wine for Every Occasion
How to Choose the Perfect Wine for Every Occasion

As social media becomes a part of everyday life, it is important for Christians to also surround themselves with content that aligns with their beliefs. In this article, we list 5 gospel content creators to put on your radar if you are trying to ensure the content you consume stays true to your religious values. 

  1. Ezinne Zara 

Ezinne Zara is a digital storyteller and writer whose content revolves around her Christian journey. Ezinne shares content that details her biblical insights and her walk with God. If you are looking to deepen your knowledge of biblical stories, she is the content creator for you.

  1. Vique Sings 

Known for her healing and alluring voice, Vique is popular in the gospel and Christian community for her storytelling skills. She is the perfect go-to account for people looking to keep up with positive gospel content and storytelling that paints a better picture of life as a lover of Christ. 

  1. Izzy The Creator 

Isaiah Prince, popularly known as Izzy The Creator, is known for his viral comedic sketches. He’s known for weaving biblical themes into everyday stories and situations. If you are looking for content that will make you laugh while still aligning with your religious beliefs, he is the creator for you.

  1. Ibquake 

Ibukun Ajagbe, known as Ibquake, is a vocal powerhouse, a poet, and most importantly, a Christian. With her compelling voice in spoken word sessions, her work brand has always been shaped by her Christian faith, a mix of God’s sovereignty and love, and her hope that people find safety in both mankind and God’s love. She is the perfect creator to follow if you are navigating life as a creator and a Christian.

  1. Ebele Light

With a familial background of addiction, Ebele is a gospel content creator who turned her story around. On social media platforms, she shares her story of addiction and worldly sins in hopes of helping others turn their lives around. If you are struggling with navigating life out of sin, Ebele is the gospel creator you should be following.

The Media Blog
, , , ,
Ayomitide Adeyinka
View All Posts by Author
man_holding_microphone
YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today
Previous Post
10 Lagos Art Galleries Worth An Actual Visit 
10 Lagos Art Galleries Worth An Actual Visit 
Next Post
You May Also Like
Hidden Gem YouTube Films
10 Hidden Gem YouTube Films That You Should Watch Before The End Of May
The AMVCA Red Carpet Is Where Nollywood Tells the World What It Thinks of Itself. This Year's Said Something Worth Examining.
The AMVCA Red Carpet Is Where Nollywood Tells the World What It Thinks of Itself. This Year’s Said Something Worth Examining.
weekend recap
Weekend Recap | Stories You May Have Missed This Weekend
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

10 Lagos Art Galleries Worth An Actual Visit 
10 Lagos Art Galleries Worth An Actual V...
Top 5 Gospel Content Creators To Put On Your Radar
Top 5 Gospel Content Creators To Put On ...
man_holding_microphone
YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today
How to Choose the Perfect Wine for Every Occasion
How to Choose the Perfect Wine for Every...
Ranking Our Best 5 Big Brother Naija Seasons So Far 
Ranking Our Best 5 Big Brother Naija Sea...
Film_Lab_Africa_Programme_2026
Film Lab Africa 2: The UK Funds Nigerian...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1