Top 5 Gospel Content Creators To Put On Your Radar

As social media becomes a part of everyday life, it is important for Christians to also surround themselves with content that aligns with their beliefs. In this article, we list 5 gospel content creators to put on your radar if you are trying to ensure the content you consume stays true to your religious values.

Ezinne Zara

Ezinne Zara is a digital storyteller and writer whose content revolves around her Christian journey. Ezinne shares content that details her biblical insights and her walk with God. If you are looking to deepen your knowledge of biblical stories, she is the content creator for you.

Vique Sings

Known for her healing and alluring voice, Vique is popular in the gospel and Christian community for her storytelling skills. She is the perfect go-to account for people looking to keep up with positive gospel content and storytelling that paints a better picture of life as a lover of Christ.

Izzy The Creator

Isaiah Prince, popularly known as Izzy The Creator, is known for his viral comedic sketches. He’s known for weaving biblical themes into everyday stories and situations. If you are looking for content that will make you laugh while still aligning with your religious beliefs, he is the creator for you.

Ibquake

Ibukun Ajagbe, known as Ibquake, is a vocal powerhouse, a poet, and most importantly, a Christian. With her compelling voice in spoken word sessions, her work brand has always been shaped by her Christian faith, a mix of God’s sovereignty and love, and her hope that people find safety in both mankind and God’s love. She is the perfect creator to follow if you are navigating life as a creator and a Christian.

Ebele Light

With a familial background of addiction, Ebele is a gospel content creator who turned her story around. On social media platforms, she shares her story of addiction and worldly sins in hopes of helping others turn their lives around. If you are struggling with navigating life out of sin, Ebele is the gospel creator you should be following.