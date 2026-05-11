Weekend Recap | Stories You May Have Missed This Weekend

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The AMVCA Red Carpet Is Where Nollywood Tells the World What It Thinks of Itself. This Year’s Said Something Worth Examining.

Kanayo O. Kanayo condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa at AMVCA

EFCC declares Former Minister Sadiya Farouq wanted

Mr Eazi explains why he avoids listening to Burna Boy’s music

Jason Derulo wins copyright battle over ‘Savage Love’

Police rescue Ilebaye after distressing video sparks concern

Kanayo O. Kanayo condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa at AMVCA

Kanayo O. Kanayo has called for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa, describing the violence as a threat to African unity.

The veteran actor made the appeal while accepting the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in Lagos, where he shared the honour with Sola Sobowale.

Dedicating the award to film professionals across Africa, Kanayo urged Africans to speak out against hostility towards foreigners, adding that platforms like the AMVCA should continue to promote unity, friendship, and collaboration across the continent.

EFCC declares Former Minister Sadiya Farouq wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds.

The anti-graft agency published the notice on its website, stating that the 52-year-old is from Zamfara State and listing her last known address in Maitama, Abuja.

In a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, the commission appealed to members of the public with useful information about her whereabouts to contact the agency.

Mr Eazi explains why he avoids listening to Burna Boy’s music

Mr Eazi has revealed that he intentionally avoids listening to songs by Burna Boy despite being a genuine admirer of his music.

Speaking on the Afropolitan Podcast, the “Leg Over” hitmaker explained that he easily absorbs musical influences and worries Burna Boy’s style could unconsciously shape his own sound.

Mr Eazi stressed that the decision has nothing to do with rivalry or dislike, adding that he simply wants to protect his originality and maintain a distinct artistic identity.

Jason Derulo wins copyright battle over ‘Savage Love’

A federal jury in Los Angeles has ruled in favour of Jason Derulo in a copyright lawsuit tied to his hit song Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat).

Producer and guitarist Matthew Spatola claimed he co-wrote and co-produced the track, seeking ownership rights and royalties from both Derulo and Sony Music. However, the jury found he failed to prove his contributions qualified for copyright protection.

Derulo’s legal team argued Spatola worked as a hired musician under direction and had accepted a flat $2,000 payment. Following the verdict, the singer thanked the jury and said he was ready to focus fully on making music again.

Police rescue Ilebaye after distressing video sparks concern

Ilebaye Odiniya has been rescued by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command following an alleged assault involving her father in Abuja.

The reality TV star appeared visibly distressed in a livestream video that spread across social media, where she was seen crying, pleading for help, and showing signs of facial swelling. The footage triggered widespread concern online, with many calling for urgent intervention.

According to police spokesperson Josephine Adeh, officers from the Wuye Division and the Department of Operations responded swiftly to the incident at Royal Anchor Estate in Wuye.