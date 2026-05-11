Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos Shuts Section of Eko Bridge for Emergency Repairs

Weekend Recap | Stories You May Have Missed This Weekend

The AMVCA Red Carpet Is Where Nollywood Tells the World What It Thinks of Itself. This Year’s Said Something Worth Examining.

Lagos shuts section of Eko Bridge for emergency repairs

Kunle Remi advises entourages to stop crowding AMVCA winners on stage

Dangote eyes Kenya for massive East African refinery project

Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win back-to-back LaLiga titles

Dua Lipa sues Samsung over alleged unauthorised use of her image

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos shuts section of Eko Bridge for emergency repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced the indefinite closure of the outbound section of the Eko Bridge leading to Lagos Island for urgent safety checks and repairs.

The closure takes effect from May 12, 2026, according to Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who advised motorists to use alternative routes, including the Third Mainland Bridge, especially those travelling through Apongbon and Ijora Olopa.

Authorities said the inward lane on Lagos Island will remain open, while traffic and security officials will be deployed to manage traffic flow and reduce congestion during the repairs.

Kunle Remi advises entourages to stop crowding AMVCA winners on stage

Kunle Remi has criticised the growing trend of entourages flooding the stage during award acceptance moments at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

After the 2026 ceremony in Lagos, the actor congratulated the winners but urged supporters to allow recipients to enjoy their spotlight without distractions. He said celebrations should happen after the winners leave the stage.

The practice, common at major global award shows, has become more visible at the AMVCA in recent years.

Dangote eyes Kenya for massive East African refinery project

Aliko Dangote says he is considering Mombasa as the likely location for a proposed 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery in East Africa.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Dangote favours Mombasa over Tanzania’s Tanga port because of its deeper harbour, stronger logistics, and larger economy. He also noted that Kenya consumes more fuel, making it a more attractive market.

The businessman added that the project’s future would depend heavily on support from William Ruto and the Kenyan government.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win back-to-back LaLiga titles

FC Barcelona secured the LaLiga title for the second straight season after a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in El Clásico.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres sealed the win at Spotify Camp Nou, moving Barcelona 14 points clear with three matches left to play.

The triumph marked manager Hansi Flick’s second league title since arriving in 2024 and the club’s 29th Spanish crown overall. The emotional occasion came shortly after news of Flick’s father’s death, with both teams observing a moment of silence before kick-off.

Dua Lipa sues Samsung over alleged unauthorised use of her image

Dua Lipa has filed a lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, seeking at least $15 million over claims the company used her image without permission to promote its televisions.

The suit, filed in a California federal court, alleges Samsung placed a copyrighted photo of the singer on TV packaging, creating the impression that she endorsed the product. Her legal team says the image was used despite requests to remove it.

Alongside copyright and trademark claims, Lipa is also accusing the company of violating her publicity rights, arguing the image influenced potential buyers and commercially benefited Samsung.