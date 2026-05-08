AMVCA 2026: Who Will Go Home With the Best Movie Award?

The 2026 AMVCA is two days away, and with heavy hitters nominated in each category, we are excited to find out who will take home the win for the “Best Movie Award.” The nominees list for the Best Movie Award for this year’s AMVCA is filled with some of our favorite films in recent years, some of which broke box office records, became viral hit films, or set the standard for a great storyline and production.

The nominees list for the category of ‘Best Movie Award’ for the 2026 AMVCA are:

Gingerrr

“Gingerrr” follows the life of four sisters who think they know all about each other but find out they are strangers when they are faced with challenges that push them apart. The film was directed by Yemi ‘Filmboy’ Morofa and features Wunmi Toriola, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bisola Aiyeola, and Kiekie. It was released in September 2025 and hailed by many for its comedic genius and production quality. It also crossed ₦500 million in earnings, making it one of the highest-grossing films in the Nigerian box office.

The Herd

“The Herd” has been praised as one of the best movies out of Nigeria in 2025. The film follows the story of a newlywed couple and their guests who meet herdsmen on a deserted road, leading to the most horrific experience of their lives. The Herd received critical acclaim upon its release for how well it captured the current Nigerian reality. The film was the directorial debut of Daniel Etim Effiong and featured a cast including Mercy Aigbe, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kunle Remi, Genoveva Umeh, and Deyemi Okanlawon.

“The Herd” grossed almost ₦200 million in box office earnings and was one of the highest-performing films in 2025.

3 Cold Dishes

“3 Cold Dishes” is a Nigerian movie executively produced by musician Burna Boy, his mum, Bose Ogulu, and actress Osas Ighodaro. “3 Cold Dishes” tells the story of three women who meet each other and are bound by shared trauma, lose each other, and reunite years later to serve justice for the trauma they faced at the hands of the men who destroyed their lives. The film was praised for its exceptional portrayal of female leads and female trafficking victims.

Directed by Oluseyi Asurf, the film stars Wale Ojo, Osas Ighodaro, Ruby Akubueze, Fat Touré, and Bambadjan Bamba. It grossed over ₦53 million at the box office.

My Father’s Shadow

“My Father’s Shadow” is a movie that depicts the lives of two brothers who unexpectedly spend time with their estranged father. The time they spend with him opens their eyes up to the challenges in his life, causing them to appreciate and love him more. Set in the 1993 Nigerian election crisis, the film is a masterpiece on love, sacrifice, and understanding.

“My Father’s Shadow” was hailed for its exceptional emotional depth and storytelling, which, for many, reflected their reality. It was directed by Akinola Davies Jr. and features Sope Dirisu, Efon Wini, Godwin Chiemere Egbo, and Chibuike Marvelous Egbo. “My Father’s Shadow” achieved international success, grossing over $1 million worldwide.

Behind The Scenes

“Behind The Scenes” follows the life of a successful real estate mogul who finds herself trapped in a disaster of her own choosing. Her generous nature leaves her almost destitute during her tough times. “Behind The Scenes” was praised both locally and internationally for its emotional impact on audiences and the quality of production that went into making the film.

The film, directed by Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, stars Scarlet Gomez, Debo Adebayo, Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, Tobi Bakre, and Ini Dima-Okojie. It is currently the highest-earning Nollywood film, with over ₦2 billion in box office earnings, both locally and internationally; it is no surprise that it made the list of nominees for Best Movie of the Year.

The Serpent’s Gift

“The Serpent’s Gift” follows a gripping story of survival and betrayal. The film details the harrowing experience of a woman who unexpectedly loses her wealthy husband, whom she soon discovers she only respected, not truly knew. Upon its release, it received accolades for its unique storyline and depiction of grief and betrayal; it is not shocking that it was nominated for the Best Movie of the Year award.

The film was directed by Kayode Kasum and stars Linda Ejiofor, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, and Chico Aligwekwe. It grossed over ₦62 million at the box office.

What do we think?

All the films nominated for the “Best Movie Award” are great movies with the potential to win. These movies have the perfect balance of great production, storytelling, and an exceptional cast; the AMVCA win would be well deserved by any of the nominated films.