Funke Akindele Breaks Box Office Records In West Africa with ‘Behind the Scenes’ Hitting ₦2 Billion
January 13, 2026
by YNaija
5 Fashion Looks You Can Recreate

Funke Akindele has set a new box office milestone, not only for herself but for the Nigerian film industry, after her latest movie, ‘Behind the Scenes,’ crossed the ₦2 billion mark in earnings. This achievement surpasses her previous record of over ₦1 billion, further cementing her place as a major force in Nollywood. The film is still playing in Nigerian cinemas and is scheduled to open in Canadian cinemas in the coming days, with earnings expected to rise.

Released in December and premiered on December 12, ‘Behind The Scenes’ has gone on to become the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time in Africa. It is also the first film in West Africa to cross the ₦2 billion mark at the box office. These achievements make Akindele the highest-grossing director and filmmaker in Africa, as well as the first filmmaker to rank number one at the box office for three consecutive years.

The movie tells the story of a real estate mogul whose kindness is repeatedly taken for granted, forcing her to confront difficult life lessons. It has received strong praise from both fans and critics for its relatable story and its ability to appeal to both local and international audiences while staying true to Nigerian culture. Reacting to the success, Akindele said the numbers were encouraging but not the foundation of her creativity, stressing that her focus remains on consistency, storytelling, respect for the audience, and growth in her craft.

The Film Blog
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (January 12th-18th)
