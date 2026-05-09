Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

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This week’s reports range from new music collaborations and the World Cup opening headliners to box office disappointments and more. Find out what you may have missed this week in our weekly highlight.

Adekunle Gold Releases ‘Fuji Xtra’ Album With Olamide, Simi, and TML Vibez

‘Mortal Kombat II’ Faces Pressure to Double Its Bigger Budget

Davido to Join Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Rema to Headline 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in US

Seyi Vibez Blasts Adekunle Gold Over ‘Fuji Xtra’ Lyric

Adekunle Gold Releases ‘Fuji Xtra’ Album With Olamide, Simi, and TML Vibez

Adekunle Gold has released Fuji Xtra, a five-track extension of his sixth studio album, Fuji, now available on streaming platforms.

The deluxe project adds songs like Formation featuring Olamide, Shake Shake with TML Vibez, and Blue Fire featuring Simi. It also includes two solo tracks, Life of the Faaji and I Got Wiser On My Own.

Formation marks the first official collaboration between Adekunle Gold and Olamide, who signed him to YBNL Nation in 2016 after Sade gained attention online. The singer also announced plans for a live orchestral experience inspired by the album’s Fuji-influenced sound.

‘Mortal Kombat II’ Faces Pressure to Double Its Bigger Budget

Mortal Kombat II reportedly has an $80 million budget, a major increase from the first film, as Warner Bros. pushes harder into the franchise.

According to Variety, the sequel is projected to open with $70 million to $80 million globally, including up to $45 million domestically. That would comfortably surpass the original movie’s $23 million opening.

Industry estimates suggest the film may need to earn at least $160 million worldwide to become profitable, factoring in marketing and distribution costs beyond the production budget.

Davido to Join Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Davido has been named among the 2026 inductees into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on June 1 in Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Other honourees include Ludacris, Paul S. Morton, and the late former mayor Maynard Jackson.

Davido now joins past inductees such as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, and Fela Kuti, further highlighting African music’s growing global influence.

Rema to Headline 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in US

The world’s game reaches its biggest stage in the USA 🇺🇸



The United States takes centre stage as football, music, and culture ignite the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆🎶🎆 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 9, 2026

Rema has been announced as part of the star-studded lineup for the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

The Afrobeats star will perform alongside Tyla, Future, Katy Perry, Anitta, and LISA at the Los Angeles Stadium.

FIFA said separate opening ceremonies will also be held in Mexico City and Toronto as part of a continent-wide celebration combining football, music, and entertainment.

Seyi Vibez Blasts Adekunle Gold Over ‘Fuji Xtra’ Lyric

Adekunle Gold you’re wack

And your swag is wack

Old fool ! — FUJI MOTO (@seyi_vibez) May 8, 2026

Seyi Vibez has criticised Adekunle Gold following the release of his deluxe project Fuji Xtra.

The tension began after a lyric on the song Life of the Faaji seemed to reference Vibez’s 2025 project Fuji Moto. In the track, Adekunle Gold sings, “They love my fuji, this no be Fuji Moto,” a line many fans interpreted as a subtle jab.

Reacting on X hours later, Seyi Vibez described the singer as “wack”. The two artistes have faced growing comparisons since both artistes released Fuji-inspired projects in 2025, fuelling talk of an unofficial rivalry.