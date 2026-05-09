AMVCA Fashion Power List: The 8 Most Worn Designers Of All Time

It is the AMVCA weekend, and Nigerian celebrities have begun taking over the internet with their well-curated looks. The looks and the consistency of designers who, time after time, never fail to impress us have us wondering which designers are the most worn at the AMVCA? In this article, we list the top 8 designers we have seen consistently over the years. Do you think we are missing someone?

Veekee James

Veekee James is not only a fashion powerhouse in crafting stunning wedding attire, but she is also one of the most-worn Nigerian fashion designers at the AMVCA. Although noticeably absent this year, Veekee dominated the AMVCA cultural day and red-carpet looks for both the 2024 and 2025 awards.

Prudential Atelier

Prudential Atelier is a designer whose looks can be easily found at every A-list event, and the same is true at the AMVCA. She is also the designer dominating the look for this year’s AMVCA cultural day.

Tolu Bally

Known for crafting excellent dresses and outfits, Tolu Bally is a name well associated with AMVCA awards fashion. Tolu Bally’s designs are typically seen on the AMVCA red carpet.

Mai Atafo

Mai Atafo’s status as the leading male fashion icon in Nigeria is evident, even in the AMVCA fashion power list. Known for crafting unique pieces for Nigerian men, he has his designs worn by male celebrities at entertainment awards.

Toyin Lawani

Although often viral for her controversial designs, Toyin Lawani is almost always present at an AMVCA event. Her daring approach to fashion pays off, making her one of the powerhouses in AMVCA fashion.

Amy Aghomi

Amy Aghomi is quickly breaking into the fashion power list scene for the AMVCA. 2025 and now 2026 have seen the designer at the top, among the designers with the most celebrity muses for the AMVCA. Given her innovative fashion style, it is no surprise that she is breaking into the mainstream scene as quickly as she is.

Am Diddy

This fashion designer is known for crafting the most unique looks for the AMVCA cultural day. Am Diddy is a fashion designer working to revolutionize the male fashion scene in Nigeria.

House of Vieve

House of Vieve is another fashion house that has dominated AMVCA male fashion for the past 3 years. They have designed different looks for their celebrity clientele, one of which won the “Best Dressed” look at the 2025 AMVCA.