YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Peter Obi Gets Boost as NDC Zones 2027 Presidential Ticket to South EFCC Declares Former Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Farouq Wanted FG Begins Repayment of Power Sector Debts, Says Transcorp CEO Liverpool Stumbles in Champions League Race After Chelsea Draw Mortal Kombat II Battles The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Box Office

Peter Obi Gets Boost as NDC Zones 2027 Presidential Ticket to South

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria, a move widely seen as giving former Labour Party candidate Peter Obi a major advantage ahead of the opposition coalition’s primary race. The decision was announced after a high-level stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, where party leaders cited the need for equity, balance, and respect for the existing North-South power rotation arrangement. While the party has not officially endorsed any aspirant, Obi is regarded as the leading southern figure within the coalition, and the zoning decision is expected to strengthen speculation about his likely emergence as the NDC’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

EFCC Declares Former Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Farouq Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over allegations of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds linked to ongoing investigations into alleged fraud within the ministry she headed from 2019 to 2023. According to the EFCC notice, Farouq, 52, is from Zamfara State and was last known to reside in Maitama, Abuja, while the agency urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact its offices nationwide or security authorities. The development follows an earlier court-issued arrest warrant tied to alleged misappropriation involving more than $1.3 million and ₦746 million connected to social intervention programme funds.

FG Begins Repayment of Power Sector Debts, Says Transcorp CEO

The Federal Government has begun repaying longstanding debts owed to power generation companies, a move described by Transcorp Group CEO Owen Omogiafo as the biggest progress yet in resolving the electricity sector’s chronic liquidity crisis. According to Omogiafo, Transafam has already started receiving payments, while Transcorp Power is expected to begin receiving its own settlement later this year under reconciliation agreements signed with the government. The debts—estimated at about ₦3.3 trillion and owed to generation companies and gas suppliers—have long constrained investment and electricity supply in Nigeria, with industry stakeholders hoping the repayments will improve confidence, power generation, and overall sector stability.

Liverpool Stumbles in Champions League Race After Chelsea Draw

Liverpool missed the chance to move closer to securing UEFA Champions League qualification after being held to a 1–1 draw by Chelsea at Anfield, with Ryan Gravenberch opening the scoring before Enzo Fernández equalised from a free-kick for the visitors. The result extended Chelsea’s poor league form but ended their six-game losing streak, while frustration grew among Liverpool fans, who booed at full-time following another underwhelming display from Arne Slot’s side. Despite the setback, Liverpool remains in a strong position for a top-four finish, sitting seven points clear of sixth-placed Bournemouth with only a few games remaining.

Mortal Kombat II Battles The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Box Office

Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat II is heading into a major box office showdown with Disney’s surprise hit The Devil Wears Prada 2, with projections suggesting the video game adaptation could open between $40 million and $50 million domestically in its debut weekend. Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to remain strong in its second weekend with around $38–42 million after a massive $233 million global opening that exceeded industry expectations. Analysts say the contrast between the two films—an R-rated action franchise versus a fashion-driven comedy-drama sequel—is helping drive one of Hollywood’s strongest early summer box office periods in years.