The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
Our mantra is “no dull moment.
- Call Of My Life
A young woman trying to move on after a difficult breakup finds herself on a work call with a charming man. The call disrupts her emotional decisions, leading them into a relationship that pushes her to revisit how she builds her life after a breakup. It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Strong
A respectable architect and spiritual mentor’s marriage begins to collapse after her husband is accused of infidelity and murder, which forces her to re-evaluate her life.
It is available for viewing in cinemas
- The Boy Who Gave
Following the tragic loss of their parents, a teenager sacrifices everything to care for his younger siblings while navigating life in Bonny Island, Rivers State.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Efunroye: The Unicorn
‘Efunroye’ chronicles the life of a powerful 19th-century merchant and kingmaker. Her pivotal role in Lagos politics, trade, and resistance to colonial powers made her an important historical figure.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- In The Grey
This film follows elite operatives as they embark on a mission to recover a billion-dollar fortune stolen by a dangerous tyrant.
It is available for viewing in theaters.
- Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine
Hungry for a new, challenging heist, Berlin summons his gang to Serville and turns an ambitious duke into the victim of his own plan in order to steal a Da Vinci masterpiece.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Devil May Cry 2
While seeking vengeance for the death of his family, a professional demon hunter has to face off sinister forces standing in his way.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Nemesis
When a ruthless LAPD cop becomes obsessed with capturing the master thief behind a string of heists, he soon finds that only one of them can come out on top.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- You, Me & Tuscany
When a young woman makes an impulsive decision to live in a stranger’s villa, she gets caught in a lie that becomes a bigger problem when she falls in love with someone in the family.
It is now available to stream on Prime Video after its run in cinemas.
- Off-Campus
A music student becomes entangled with the university’s star hockey player in a fake dating plan, as they explore deep bonds and complexities that spring up along the way.
It is available for streaming on Prime Video.