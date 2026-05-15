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May 15, 2026

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

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The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

  1. Call Of My Life 

A young woman trying to move on after a difficult breakup finds herself on a work call with a charming man. The call disrupts her emotional decisions, leading them into a relationship that pushes her to revisit how she builds her life after a breakup. It is available for viewing in cinemas. 

  1. Strong 
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A respectable architect and spiritual mentor’s marriage begins to collapse after her husband is accused of infidelity and murder, which forces her to re-evaluate her life. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas

  1. The Boy Who Gave 

Following the tragic loss of their parents, a teenager sacrifices everything to care for his younger siblings while navigating life in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Efunroye: The Unicorn 

‘Efunroye’ chronicles the life of a powerful 19th-century merchant and kingmaker. Her pivotal role in Lagos politics, trade, and resistance to colonial powers made her an important historical figure. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. In The Grey 

This film follows elite operatives as they embark on a mission to recover a billion-dollar fortune stolen by a dangerous tyrant. 

It is available for viewing in theaters.

  1. Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine

Hungry for a new, challenging heist, Berlin summons his gang to Serville and turns an ambitious duke into the victim of his own plan in order to steal a Da Vinci masterpiece. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Devil May Cry 2 

While seeking vengeance for the death of his family, a professional demon hunter has to face off sinister forces standing in his way. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Nemesis 

When a ruthless LAPD cop becomes obsessed with capturing the master thief behind a string of heists, he soon finds that only one of them can come out on top. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. You, Me & Tuscany

When a young woman makes an impulsive decision to live in a stranger’s villa, she gets caught in a lie that becomes a bigger problem when she falls in love with someone in the family. 

It is now available to stream on Prime Video after its run in cinemas.

  1. Off-Campus 

A music student becomes entangled with the university’s star hockey player in a fake dating plan, as they explore deep bonds and complexities that spring up along the way. 

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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