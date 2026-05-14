YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

EFCC Arrests Energy Commission DG Over Alleged ₦500bn Fraud

Guinness World Records Reacts to BBNaija Queen’s Viral Bread-Inspired AMVCA Outfit

Peter Obi Condemns EFCC Raid on Uyo Teaching Hospital

Dangote Rejects NNPC Offer to Increase Stake in Refinery

Will Smith to Star in Prison Thriller Supermax After Amazon’s $70M Deal

Seyi Makinde Declares 2027 Presidential Ambition on APM Platform

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has officially declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), marking a major political shift amid the ongoing crisis within the PDP. Speaking at a mega rally in Ibadan, Makinde said Nigeria needed a “reset” and accused current leaders of failing Nigerians, while also unveiling a political alliance between his PDP faction and the APM ahead of the next general elections.

Guinness World Records Reacts to BBNaija Queen’s Viral Bread-Inspired AMVCA Outfit

Guinness World Records has reacted to former BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang’s viral bread-themed outfit at the 12th AMVCA after the organisation commented on her Instagram post, saying, “Well, we do have a record for the largest cake dress … hmmm,” sparking speculation about a possible world-record attempt. Queen’s outfit, reportedly designed with hundreds of loaves of bread to promote her bakery brand, generated massive online attention, with many describing it as one of the boldest and most creative fashion statements at the awards.

Peter Obi Condemns EFCC Raid on Uyo Teaching Hospital

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned the EFCC’s operation at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, describing the reported use of teargas and force within a medical facility as reckless and unacceptable. Obi said hospitals are “sacred places” that should never become scenes of violence or intimidation, warning that such actions endanger patients, healthcare workers, and public trust in state institutions. The incident, which allegedly involved the arrest of medical personnel during a fraud investigation, has already triggered an indefinite strike by doctors and widespread outrage from medical associations.

Dangote Rejects NNPC Offer to Increase Stake in Refinery

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has rejected an offer by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to increase its equity stake in the $20 billion facility, insisting that the company’s current 7.2 per cent ownership remains unchanged and that no fresh negotiations are underway. According to refinery officials, the decision was driven by Dangote Group’s desire to retain stronger control over the refinery’s operations and strategic direction, despite earlier indications that NNPC hoped to expand its shareholding after failing to complete payment for the initially proposed 20 per cent stake. The development underscores ongoing tensions and shifting dynamics between the refinery and NNPC as both sides continue to navigate fuel supply, pricing, and ownership issues in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector.

Will Smith to Star in Prison Thriller Supermax After Amazon’s $70M Deal

Will Smith is set to lead Supermax, a new action thriller directed by David Gordon Green, after Amazon and MGM Studios secured worldwide streaming rights in a deal reportedly worth around $70 million. The film follows two FBI agents investigating a murder inside the world’s most secure prison, with production expected to begin in August and the project heading directly to streaming rather than theatres. to streaming rather than theatres.