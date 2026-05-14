5 Underground Rappers We Should All Have On Our Playlist

The Nigerian rap industry is exciting, and even more so, the underground scene. While rap is a notable genre in Nigeria, it does not receive as much recognition as other genres. The country’s underground rap scene has talented artists with the potential to break into mainstream music. Some of these artists have collaborated with your favorite rappers, and some have crossed your social media accounts, but one thing they all have in common is talent that should get them on all our playlists.

Fimi

Fimi With The Flow, popularly known as Fimi, has already been on the radar for many as one of the most impressive up-and-coming female rappers. Fimi is effortlessly proving to be a force to reckon with in the Nigerian hip-hop scene. Her verses feature hardcore bars, wordplay, and a signature fashion style that matches the persona she embodies in her rap. Her releases that need to be on your playlists include the viral hit “Halo,” “Beef,” and the debut EP ‘Fimí With The Flow.’

NO11

Known in the Abuja underground music scene, NO11 has been making his name and his presence known for over four years now. With songs like “Shima,” “On Sight,” “Composore,” and “No Love in Lagos,” he blends hip-hop, Afrobeats, and trap to create music that reflects his life. With remarkable talent and confidence, NO11 is pioneering a new school of music, “Nepo babies,” which he himself has titled “Nepopiano,” a genre that fuses artistry with lifestyle. If you need any more convincing on why we should all have him on our playlist, his latest viral hit single “How Far” made it to number 16 on Spotify’s Top 100 Nigeria.

Priesst

Found in Abuja’s underground scene, which is generally known as a goldmine for talent, Priesst has had an impressive career in a few years. His viral hit track “Puff-Puff Pass” led him to a feature with Falz, putting him at the top of the list of underground rappers to look out for. Priesst has also worked with Adekunle Gold on a song titled “Shayo,” where he once again displayed his ability to match the energy of his seniors in the industry. His music is a fusion of hip-hop, trap, and Afrobeat, an exciting mixture.

OluwaMillar

OluwaMillar is an excellent underground rapper who has made a name for himself as a creative rapper. Drawing inspiration from the streets, people, and stories of the Yoruba, his music is a powerful blend of his heritage and roots. OluwaMillar stands out at a time when the rap scene needs lyrical substance and musical depth.

He first entered the Lagos underground rap scene in 2022 after releasing a series of songs and features before eventually dropping a two-song pack titled “Agba Beef,” with singles “Beef Dey” and “Agbalagbi.” OluwaMillar’s masterful way with rap is exactly why he should be on all our playlists.

SGAWD

If you are thinking of female talents in the Nigerian underground rap scene, it is impossible not to mention SGAWD. Her rap style is conversational, emotional, and honest, with an artistic versatility not often found in Nigerian rap. SGAWD artistry is a show of strength, with respect for the rap industry and a will to change the traditional norms held for women in music in Nigeria. Her songs “Like Me” and “Popshit” have all the excitement the Nigerian rap scene needs. She is an artist to watch out for.