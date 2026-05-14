Top 5 Stories Of The Day | 2026 World Cup Visa Rules Raise Questions for Nigerian Fans

AMVCA Fashion: Are the Outfits Only Presentable in Photoshoots, Not on the Red Carpet?

2026 World Cup visa rules raise questions for Nigerian fans

Genevieve Nnaji returns to TV with New BBC drama ‘Wahala’

Tinubu arrives in Rwanda for Africa CEO Forum

Alexx Ekubo’s family confirms the cause of death to be kidney cancer

BTS to headline historic 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

2026 World Cup visa rules raise questions for Nigerian fans

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest in the tournament’s history, with 48 countries set to compete across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. The matches will be played in major cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, and Dallas, with the final scheduled for New York/New Jersey.

US authorities have advised international supporters to complete visa and travel requirements early ahead of the competition. However, Nigerians remain affected by US entry restrictions introduced under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on January 1, 2026.

Nigeria also failed to qualify for the tournament after losing out to DR Congo during the qualifiers. Although the Federal Government said in February that it was engaging the US diplomatically over the visa restrictions, there has been no official update or policy change ahead of the World Cup.

Genevieve Nnaji returns to TV with New BBC drama ‘Wahala’

Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji is set to return to television in Wahala, a new BBC drama adapted from ‘Wahala’ by British-Nigerian author Nikki May. The role marks Genevieve’s first television appearance since starring as a child actress in Ripples in the late 1980s.

The series is directed by Theresa Ikoko, known for the BAFTA-nominated film Rocks and HBO’s ‘Get Millie Black’. Set in modern-day London, the story follows four Nigerian-British women navigating friendship, identity, love and personal secrets.

Genevieve joins a strong cast that includes Adelayo Adedayo, Cush Jumbo, Susan Wokoma, and Deborah Ayorinde. Her involvement has sparked excitement among fans, with many seeing the project as a major international television moment for Nollywood.

Tinubu arrives in Rwanda for Africa CEO Forum

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of the 13th edition of the Africa CEO Forum, where he is expected to promote Nigeria’s economic reforms and discuss regional business cooperation with global investors and policymakers.

According to a statement shared by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu was received at Kigali International Airport by Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Ojukwu, and Rwanda’s Defence Minister Juvenal Marizamunda, alongside other senior government officials.

The Africa CEO Forum, founded by Jeune Afrique Media and co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation, is regarded as one of Africa’s biggest annual business gatherings focused on economic transformation, regional integration, and cross-border investment.

Alexx Ekubo’s family confirms the cause of death to be kidney cancer

The family of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has officially confirmed his death, revealing that he passed away from complications linked to advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

In a statement released on Thursday, the family said the actor died at Evercare Hospital in Lagos after a brief illness, adding that he faced his health battle with courage and faith. The disclosure comes after days of mourning across the entertainment industry, with many colleagues expressing shock over how private he kept his condition.

The family also appealed for privacy during this difficult period and asked the public to keep them in their prayers. They added that details regarding funeral arrangements and other family matters would be announced later.

BTS to headline historic 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show

K-pop supergroup BTS is set to perform at the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, marking the first official halftime performance in the tournament’s history.

According to Global Citizen and FIFA, the group will appear as co-headliners during the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium alongside music icons Madonna and Shakira.

In a statement released through their agency, BTS described the invitation as a great honour, adding that music has the power to spread hope and unity worldwide. The show, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will also support campaigns focused on climate change, global health, and education.