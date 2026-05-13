YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

EFCC Arrests Energy Commission DG Over Alleged ₦500bn Fraud

Court Sentences Ex-Power Minister Saleh Mamman to 75 Years Over ₦33.8bn Fraud

José Mourinho’s Real Madrid Return Talks Enter Final Stage

Ali Baba Urges Nigerians to Monetise Their Talents

Don Jazzy Says Letting Di’Ja Go Was One of His Toughest Career Decisions

EFCC Arrests Energy Commission DG Over Alleged ₦500bn Fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, over alleged money laundering and financial crimes involving an estimated ₦500 billion. According to sources within the anti-graft agency, Abdullahi was arrested in Abuja and is currently in EFCC custody as investigations continue into the alleged diversion of public funds. The EFCC had not officially released a detailed statement at the time of reporting, but the development marks one of the largest alleged corruption probes involving a federal agency in recent years.

Court Sentences Ex-Power Minister Saleh Mamman to 75 Years Over ₦33.8bn Fraud

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to 75 years imprisonment after convicting him on all 12 counts in a ₦33.8 billion money laundering and fraud case linked to the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects. Justice James Omotosho ruled that the prison terms would run consecutively and ordered security agencies to arrest Mamman—who was absent from court—so the sentence can begin once he is apprehended. The court also ordered the forfeiture of recovered assets and directed him to refund outstanding funds tied to the alleged diversion scheme prosecuted by the EFCC.

José Mourinho’s Real Madrid Return Talks Enter Final Stage

Real Madrid are reportedly in advanced negotiations to bring back José Mourinho as head coach, 13 years after his first spell at the Santiago Bernabéu, with club president Florentino Pérez said to be strongly backing the move following the club’s disappointing trophyless season. Reports indicate Mourinho has emerged as the leading—and possibly only—candidate to replace Álvaro Arbeloa, while discussions have accelerated in recent days as Madrid seek a stronger, more authoritative figure to restore discipline and stability within the squad. Mourinho, currently managing Benfica, has refused to directly address the speculation until after Benfica’s final league game, but multiple outlets say talks are progressing positively and a deal could be completed soon.

Ali Baba Urges Nigerians to Monetise Their Talents

Veteran comedian Ali Baba has advised Nigerians, especially young creatives, to stop treating their talents as hobbies and begin turning them into sustainable businesses by developing skills, discipline, and consistency. Speaking during a public engagement, he stressed that many successful careers in entertainment and digital media started from simple talents that were properly managed and commercialised, adding that creativity alone is not enough without structure, branding, and financial planning.

Don Jazzy Says Letting Di’Ja Go Was One of His Toughest Career Decisions

Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy has revealed that parting ways with former label artiste Di’Ja was one of the hardest decisions of his career, admitting the emotional moment left everyone in the room in tears because he sees his artistes as family rather than just business partners. Speaking on the Crea8torium podcast, he explained that the experience affected him so deeply that he no longer personally handles artists’ exits from the label, adding that Di’Ja herself noticed how uncomfortable he was during the conversation.