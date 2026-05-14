Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry Is Worth $10.8 Billion. Its Creators Are Not Seeing That Money. Both Things Are True.

The US International Trade Administration suggests Nigeria’s entertainment industry generates $10.8 billion in revenue. PwC’s 2026 Nigeria Economic Outlook places the sector’s growth trajectory at $4.9 billion by the end of this year. We produce 2,500 films annually and Afrobeats has injected $8 billion into the broader economy. These are the numbers we post on LinkedIn to prove the “creative economy” has arrived. They are the same numbers used by government agencies to justify new tax frameworks and by founders to secure seed funding.

The data sounds like a victory until you look at the creators’ bank alerts. The headline figures describe a large industry, but they do not describe a thriving creator class. We are witnessing a massive disconnect between the volume of our cultural output and the value retained by the people who actually produce it.

Spotify’s 2025 Loud & Clear report states that Nigerian artists generated $44 million last year. That money came from 30.3 billion streams and 1.6 billion listening hours. When you spread $44 million across an entire industry of performers, producers, and songwriters, the individual take-home pay is microscopic. The $10.8 billion industry figure collapses the moment it meets the reality of a platform payout. We are generating billions of hours of engagement for global companies while capturing a fraction of a cent per stream.

This is not a growth story. This is a distribution crisis. Currently, 68% of Nigeria’s streaming volume flows through foreign companies, leaving local creators with almost no leverage over their own pricing. The attention is there, but the ownership is missing.

Nollywood faces a similar structural ceiling. The industry continues to lose roughly 40% of its potential revenue to piracy every year. Even when a production manages to secure a legitimate global licensing deal, the terms remain aggressively lopsided. During the same period that Netflix committed $500 million to South Korean content, the standard licensing rate for African features sat between $10,000 and $90,000. We are selling premium cultural assets for the price of a mid-level used car.

The PwC report notes that total OTT video revenue across the entire Nigerian market is projected to hit just $37 million this year. This is the amount actually paid by users for digital video content. When you place a $37 million local revenue reality next to a $10.8 billion industry valuation, the gap exposes a profound lack of domestic monetisation. The industry is “worth” billions because we count the peripheral economic activity, the data bundles bought to stream the music and the hardware used to play the games. The creators are excluded from the most lucrative parts of that chain.

Many young creators confuse viral visibility with economic success. They assume that reaching a global audience automatically translates to fair global returns. Veteran producer Don Jazzy recently noted that talent requires a promotional engine and a sustainable business model to survive. Without those, a billion-dollar industry is just a place where talented people go to be famous and broke.

Nollywood continues to struggle because it lacks the institutional investment required to build the distribution infrastructure that would bypass the current gatekeepers. We have thousands of films and billions of streams. We have the cultural weight to dictate terms. What we lack is the infrastructure to turn that weight into wealth.

The $10.8 billion figure is not a lie, but it is a distraction. It describes the money moving around the culture. It does not describe the money staying with the creators. Until we fix the ownership problem, we are simply providing the raw material for a global economy that pays us in exposure.