Top 5 Stories Of The Day | CBN Warns 2027 Election Spending Could Push Inflation Higher

5 Underground Rappers We Should All Have On Our Playlist

Afrobeats Meets the World in the 2026 World Cup as ‘Dai Dai’ May Be This Decade’s ‘Waka Waka’

CBN warns 2027 election spending could push inflation higher

Sandra Edoho breaks silence on marriage crash with Frank Edoho

Mo Abudu warns fans over fake AI video promising ₦700,000 daily

Nigeria will host 2026 CAF Awards and General Assembly after Morocco’s run

Drake drops three albums, ‘Iceman,’ ‘Habibti,’ and ‘Maid of Honour,’ in one day

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

CBN warns 2027 election spending could push inflation higher

The Central Bank of Nigeria has warned that increased political and election-related spending ahead of the 2027 general elections could reverse recent progress in slowing inflation.

At its 304th Monetary Policy Committee meeting held in February 2026, the apex bank reduced the Monetary Policy Rate from 27% to 26.5% while keeping other policy measures unchanged. In the meeting communiqué, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said election-driven fiscal spending could threaten the country’s disinflation efforts despite improved food supply and relative stability in the foreign exchange market.

CBN Deputy Governor for Economic Policy Muhammad Abdullahi also warned that rising government spending tied to political activities may increase demand-side inflation and widen the fiscal deficit. He stressed the need for stronger coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities to manage the economic impact ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sandra Edoho breaks silence on marriage crash with Frank Edoho

Sandra Edoho has publicly addressed the collapse of her marriage to TV host Frank Edoho for the first time since news of their separation became public.

Frank had earlier revealed that their marriage ended in December 2022, describing the experience as painful and emotionally difficult. The former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host also recently stated that he no longer believes in being committed to just one woman.

Responding in an Instagram post, Sandra accused Frank of infidelity during their marriage and alleged that he depended heavily on her financially despite his extravagant lifestyle. She rejected claims that she cheated on him, insisting she remained faithful until she decided to leave the relationship. Sandra added that she is now free to choose whoever she wants to be with.

Mo Abudu warns fans over fake AI video promising ₦700,000 daily

Nigerian media entrepreneur Mo Abudu has cautioned the public against a fake AI-generated video circulating online that falsely claims she launched a scheme promising Nigerians over ₦700,000 daily earnings.

In a post shared on Instagram, the founder of EbonyLife Group identified a Facebook page called “Naija Capital Growth” as the source of the edited video. She explained that both her voice and the message in the video were artificially altered using deepfake technology.

Abudu also shared the original version of the interview, which was recorded during the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi in March 2023. She stressed that she has never asked the public for money and described the viral video as completely false and misleading.

Nigeria will host 2026 CAF Awards and General Assembly after Morocco’s run

Nigeria has been confirmed as the host nation for the 2026 CAF Awards as well as the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly, marking the return of Africa’s biggest football awards ceremony to the country for the first time since 2017. The decision ends Morocco’s four-year run as host and restores the event often described as the “Oscars of African football” to the continent’s most populous nation.

CAF Awards has previously been staged in Lagos (2008, 2013) and Abuja (2015, 2017), and organisers say the 2026 edition will be split between Nigeria’s two major cities to highlight its cultural and infrastructural reach. The move is also seen as part of broader efforts to elevate Nigeria’s role in continental sports diplomacy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reportedly approved the bid following discussions with CAF officials at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi. The CAF Ordinary General Assembly, which gathers representatives from all 54 African football associations alongside FIFA officials, is scheduled to hold in Abuja in October 2026, with key decisions on African football governance expected on the agenda.

Drake drops three albums, ‘Iceman,’ ‘Habibti,’ and ‘Maid of Honour,’ in one day

Canadian rapper Drake has surprised fans by releasing not one but three new albums: Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour.

The projects, released on Friday, contain more than 40 tracks combined and feature collaborations with artists including Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and PartyNextDoor. Production credits include names such as Tay Keith, BNYX, and Gordo.

Drake had been teasing new music since February during his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia, where he hinted at a personal “one-on-one conversation” album with fans. The surprise triple release now marks one of the biggest drops of his career.