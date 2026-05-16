Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

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Nana Akua Addo denies stealing AMVCA dress design

Desmond Elliot apologises to Gbajabiamila after a misunderstanding between them

Tega denies affair rumors involving Frank Edoho

‘The View’ hosts defend Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ casting despite backlash

Ayra Starr opens up about growing up without stable electricity in Nigeria

Nana Akua Addo denies stealing AMVCA dress design

Nana Akua Addo has denied allegations that she stole the design concept behind her cathedral-inspired outfit worn to the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The controversy began after Paris-based fashion brand ALmee Couture accused the actress of using its artistic vision and structural design ideas after allegedly requesting a refund for the original project. The designer claimed the final gown closely resembled concepts earlier discussed during their collaboration.

Reacting through her social media page, Addo said the idea and creative direction for the outfit were entirely hers. She explained that the partnership with the fashion house ended because the designer was unwilling to execute the detailed concept she had in mind.

“You mentioned that you didn’t want to execute it the way I envisioned because of how detailed my ideas were, a refund was made, and I eventually got someone else to create it,” she wrote, insisting that the mood board and overall concept belonged to her.

Desmond Elliot apologises to Gbajabiamila after a misunderstanding between them

Desmond Elliot has publicly apologised to Femi Gbajabiamila over a recent misunderstanding believed to have caused tension between the two political allies. Speaking during a televised interview on TVC, the Surulere Constituency I representative expressed his regret over any action or statement that may have offended Gbajabiamila, whom he described as a father figure and longtime mentor in his political career.

“I’m sorry, Daddy, if I offended you in any way,” Elliot said during the emotional interview, while stressing that he never intended to disrespect or undermine the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Elliot also emphasised the need to preserve unity within their political family, adding that he remains grateful for Gbajabiamila’s guidance and support over the years.

Tega denies affair rumors involving Frank Edoho

Tega Dominic has dismissed the romance allegations with Frank Edoho following claims reportedly made by his estranged wife, Sandra.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the former Big Brother Naija housemate described the accusations as false and damaging to her reputation. She maintained that her relationship with Edoho is purely platonic, referring to him as a friend and “kinsman.”

“I have absolutely no sexual or emotional relationship with Frank Edoho. Frank is a great guy and a very good friend of mine,” Tega wrote, adding that their interactions had only taken place in professional environments, including meetings attended by her manager.

The reality star also challenged anyone making the allegations to provide evidence, while revealing that her legal team had taken over the matter.

‘The View’ hosts defend Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ casting despite backlash

The cohosts of The View have criticised conservative backlash surrounding the rumoured cast of The Odyssey, the upcoming epic directed by Christopher Nolan.

During Thursday’s “Hot Topics” segment, Whoopi Goldberg questioned why critics upset about the reported casting choices would not simply avoid watching the film. The discussion focused largely on online reactions to rumours that Lupita Nyong’o could portray Helen of Troy and that Elliot Page may play Achilles.

Sunny Hostin described much of the criticism as racist and argued that those rejecting the possibility of a Black actress portraying Helen of Troy were ignoring historical debates surrounding the influence of Ancient Egypt and North Africa on Greek civilisation and mythology.

Meanwhile, cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin compared the controversy to reactions over Halle Bailey being cast in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. She also mocked Elon Musk for weighing in on the online debate despite his business commitments.

Ayra Starr opens up about growing up without stable electricity in Nigeria

Ayra Starr has shared how poor electricity supply shaped her childhood and taught her resilience while growing up in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Global Citizen NOW in New York during a discussion on equitable energy access, the Grammy-nominated singer recalled helping her grandmother sell tomatoes and pepper before they spoiled because there was no reliable power supply to preserve them.

“Every Nigerian child had a problem with electricity,” she said. “My grandma used to sell tomatoes and pepper. Me and my sister would have to sell it quickly because there is no light to save it.”

Starr explained that the experience influenced her outlook on life and made her stronger. She added that access to stable electricity, fans, or air conditioning while growing up would have made a huge difference, especially when trying to study comfortably after school in the heat.