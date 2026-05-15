YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Atiku Abubakar Demands Release of Nasir El-Rufai Before Eid Celebrations

CBN Unveils New Forex Manual to Boost Market Liquidity

Manuel Neuer Signs One-Year Bayern Munich Contract Extension

John Travolta Receives Surprise Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlock

Atiku Abubakar Demands Release of Nasir El-Rufai Before Eid Celebrations

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal Government and Kaduna State authorities to immediately release former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, describing his continued detention as “cruel, unjustifiable, and deeply troubling.” Atiku warned against the alleged use of state institutions to target political opponents, arguing that denying El-Rufai his liberty during a major religious celebration raises serious concerns about civil liberties, due process, and democratic fairness. El-Rufai is currently facing a 10-count charge related to alleged money laundering and corruption offences, though he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

CBN Unveils New Forex Manual to Boost Market Liquidity

The Central Bank of Nigeria has launched the fourth edition of its Foreign Exchange Manual, introducing new reforms aimed at improving transparency, liquidity, efficiency, and investor confidence in Nigeria’s forex market, with the revised framework set to take effect from June 1, 2026. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the updated manual reflects international best practices and forms part of broader reforms to modernise Nigeria’s foreign exchange administration, while also revealing that daily FX market turnover has grown from about $100 million to as much as $600 million–$1 billion in recent months. The new framework includes changes such as easier access to export proceeds, revised import payment rules, updated Bureau De Change guidelines, and operational support for Pan-African Payment and Settlement System transactions, all aimed at reducing bottlenecks and deepening market participation.

Manuel Neuer Signs One-Year Bayern Munich Contract Extension

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2027, extending the legendary goalkeeper’s stay with the German champions into a third decade as a professional player. Reports say the 40-year-old accepted a reduced salary as part of the agreement, while Bayern also plans to gradually increase the playing time of young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig as Neuer transitions into more of a mentoring role within the squad.

John Travolta Receives Surprise Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

John Travolta was unexpectedly awarded an honorary Palme d’Or at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival ahead of the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, with the actor becoming emotional as he described the recognition as “beyond the Oscar.” The tribute celebrated Travolta’s decades-long impact on global cinema through films like Grease, Pulp Fiction, and Saturday Night Fever, while also marking a major milestone in his career transition into directing.

Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlock

A New York judge has declared a mistrial in Harvey Weinstein’s latest rape retrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict following days of tense deliberations. The case centred on allegations by actress and hairstylist Jessica Mann, who accused the former Hollywood producer of raping her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013, while Weinstein’s defence insisted the relationship was consensual. The mistrial marks yet another major twist in the long-running legal saga surrounding Weinstein, whose original 2020 New York conviction was overturned on appeal in 2024 over procedural issues. Despite the deadlock, Weinstein remains imprisoned due to separate convictions in California, and prosecutors are expected to decide later whether to pursue a fourth trial on the unresolved charge.