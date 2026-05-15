Top 10 Low-Budget Hangout Locations For You and Your Friends 

Lagos is filled with places scattered throughout the city to hangout with friends, but more importantly, does it have hangout spots that don’t require you to break the bank? In this article, we list ten locations you can spend the day with friends without breaking the bank.

Eleko Beach

A trip to a beach is a perfect hangout location for a group of friends. Eleko Beach is the perfect beach location without breaking the bank.

JJT Park

Located on the mainland, a park is the right way to go if you are looking to enjoy a fun day with your loved ones on a budget. You can host picnics or activity dates at the park.

Milk And Honey Cafe

Located on the island, a cafe like Milk and Honey is perfect for a cosy and intimate hangout experience with friends, and it comes with a budget-friendly menu.

Paint And Sip

A Paint and Sip date is always a great choice for a low-budget and yet creative hangout experience. It allows you to compete with friends in terms of creativity, whilst also giving you a chance to bond.

Nike Art Gallery

A trip to the art gallery is the most accurate description of a budget-friendly date. Not only do tickets not cost you much, but it is also the perfect way to learn new information alongside your loved ones.

Lekki Conservation Centre

The Conservation Centre is the perfect spot for recreational activities that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping and give you all the time you need to bond over exciting information with your friends. It also doesn’t require much of a budget.

Escape Room

If your idea of a fun day out with your friend group is solving riddles or playing high-stakes games, then an escape room is perfect for you. An escape room is also budget-friendly, offering an adventure without breaking the bank.

Ouida Bookstore

Perfect for book lovers and coffee enthusiasts, the Ouida bookstore and cafe is a great location to hangout with friends while on a strict budget.

Apapa Amusement Park

Located in Apapa, this amusement park has a ton of fun attractions and rides that make for a great recreational experience for both adults and children, and it is under 10,000 per head. For a group of friends, a day at the amusement park is a great way to enjoy time together.

Dinner At Locale

Located on the island, Locale is one of the most affordable restaurants in the city. The restaurant setting affords you the chance to enjoy a cozy dinner and time out with friends without worrying about an expensive bill at the end of your meal.