Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (May 15th-May 17th)

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

This weekend in Lagos is filled with fun events, from raves to movie nights, operas, food events, and painting events. There is something for everyone this weekend.

Purple

Hosted by the Mainland block party team, this purple-themed rave event is happening on the 15th of May. It is the best way to start your weekend.

Owanbe Electro

Curated for ravers, this Owambe-themed rave is the ideal theme for lovers of themed raves. It is happening on the 15th of May.

Brew House

Happening on the 16th of May, this event was curated for lovers of coffee, Afrohouse, and much more.

Sketch Cafe

This event was created around creativity and the importance of community. It is happening on the 16th of May, and it is perfect for everyone itching to unleash their creativity.

The Trials of Brother Jero

Perfect for lovers of Opera and live shows, attending Wole Soyinka’s opera is the best way to enjoy your weekend. It is happening on the 16th of May.

Even In The Day

Happening at Sol Beach, this is the perfect way to enjoy a day at the beach. It is slated for the 16th of May.

Kultur People

This event is happening on the 16th of May. It is perfect for lovers of Afro house and deep house; it is also a rave on the beach.

Michael At The Barge Cinema

This movie night promises an experience. With views of the skyline and waterfront, and great food, this is the perfect way to watch the film about the King of Pop. It is happening on the 16th and 17th of May.

Stories On Stories

Curated by the third space, this three-sound project promises a sonic experience. It is happening on the 17th of May, and it is the perfect way to close out your weekend.

An Oikia Experience

Perfect for lovers of food and food-themed experiences, this event features a live MasterChef screening, good food, and a chance to network. It is happening on the 17th of May.