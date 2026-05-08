Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (May 8th – May 10th)

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Lagos has a variety of events this weekend that cater to all groups. Whether you’re into clubbing, live performances, competitions, networking events, or raving, there’s something for everyone.

Whiskey With The Girls

Happening on Friday, the 8th of May, this event is the perfect way to spend the day with your girls, with good music and good drinks.

Group Therapy

Happening on the 8th of May, this is for the people ready to start their weekend raving festivities from Friday.

South Socials

Happening on Friday, the 8th of May, this event is the perfect way to start your weekend. Filled with good music from DJs and a club-like vibe, it is the perfect place to be.

808’s Kitchen

Perfect for lovers of Afrobeats, Afrohouse, hip-hop, Amapiano, and the dancehall scene, this event takes place on Saturday, the 9th of May. It is the perfect way to spend your weekend.

Good People Lagos

This event is pulling out all the stops for music lovers of all kinds. Happening on the 9th of May, this is the place to be if you enjoy house music, Afrobeats, and Afro tech.

Battle Of The Bands

Perfect for lovers of live music, this competitive event features decorated judges and culture shapers. It is happening on the 9th of May.

Owanbe Electro

Curated for ravers, this Owambe-themed rave is the ideal theme for lovers of themed raves. It is happening on the 9th of May.

Pitch Your Friends Lagos

This is a casual and intimate event curated for singles looking to meet someone new. It is happening on the 9th of May and is the perfect event for people who enjoy evening events.

Sunday Service

Happening on Sunday, the 10th of May, this is a rave in celebration of two years of Sunday Service raves, and it promises to be excellent.

The Panic Room

Happening on the 10th of May, this live music event is the perfect place to be for lovers of soulful music.