Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (May 1st-May 3rd)

Lagos has a variety of events this weekend that cater to all groups. Whether you’re into clubbing, live performances, competitions, food, or raving, there’s something for everyone.

Element House

Perfect for ravers and fans of Element House. This is an Afrohouse, EDM, and house music rave. It is happening on the 1st of May.

Amapiano District

Happening on Friday, May 1st, this event is perfect for anyone who wants to dance and let loose as they begin the new month.

GTCO Food & Drink

Relish the culinary world and all its fruitful offerings at the GTCO Food & Drink festival, which starts on Friday, May 1st, and runs until May 3rd.

Movie in the Park Experience

This version of the Movie in the Park Experience is themed ‘career day.’ This event is scheduled for May 1st to celebrate Workers’ Day. It is perfect for movie lovers.

Monochroma

Happening on the 1st of May, Monochroma XI is for the ravers, Afrohouse, Afro tech, and GQOM lovers.

Mainland Block Party

Come dressed in your best outfits and with the coolest vibes that you can muster, as the Manland Block Party is here again and happening on May 1st.

The Nolly Trivia

Happening on the 2nd of May, the Nolly Trivia is set for Nollywood cinephiles well-versed in the industry. Come show your skills as you and your friends take home some cool prizes for simply displaying your knowledge.

PM2AM

Targeted at lovers of Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, Afrohouse, and Amapiano, this is a night-and-clubbing-themed event on the 2nd of May.

Farmer’s Market

Ready for some shopping, eating, drinking, and connecting with people across the state with similar interests as you? The Farmer’s Market event is taking place on May 2nd and 3rd at Sol Beach, Elegushi, Lekki.

Bookswap Corner

Targeted at book lovers and creatives, the book swap event offers an opportunity to swap books for others. It is happening on the 3rd of May.