Supreme Court Restores Mark-Led ADC Leadership as PDP Convention Is Voided

Dangote Refinery Recalls Engineers After Union Face-Off

Britney Spears Charged with DUI After California Arrest

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Massive “Unraveled” World Tour

Ice Prince Reveals Strict Routine Behind Weight Loss Transformation

Supreme Court Restores Mark-Led ADC Leadership as PDP Convention Is Voided

The Supreme Court has delivered a двой ruling that reshapes Nigeria’s opposition landscape, restoring the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under David Mark while also nullifying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ibadan convention. The apex court set aside earlier “status quo” orders and affirmed Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as ADC leaders, effectively resolving the party’s internal leadership dispute, while simultaneously upholding lower court decisions that voided the PDP convention for violating existing court orders. The twin rulings have strengthened the Mark-led ADC structure while deepening the PDP’s internal crisis ahead of the 2027 elections, prompting emergency meetings among party stakeholders.

Dangote Refinery Recalls Engineers After Union Face-Off

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has recalled previously disengaged engineers following a tense dispute with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), signalling a temporary resolution to the labour crisis. The move, described as a form of “conditional pardon,” allows affected workers to return and engage in discussions about possible reinstatement, including those who had previously rejected redeployment offers, while the company also warned staff against further misconduct. The decision comes after union pressure and negotiations to restore operations and stability at the facility.

Britney Spears Charged with DUI After California Arrest

Prosecutors in California have charged Britney Spears with a misdemeanour count of driving under the influence following her arrest for allegedly speeding and driving erratically on a highway in March. The singer, who later entered a rehabilitation facility, is expected to be arraigned next week, though she may not need to appear in person because the charge is minor. Authorities noted that the offence typically does not carry jail time in cases without accidents or prior history, while her representatives described the incident as inexcusable and said she is taking steps to comply with the law and seek support.

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Massive “Unraveled” World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her Unraveled Tour, a major 65-date global tour spanning North America, Europe, and the UK in support of her upcoming third album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. The tour is set to kick off on September 25, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut, run through early 2027 across major cities, and conclude in Europe, featuring multiple-night stops in high-demand locations and support acts like Wolf Alice and The Last Dinner Party. Tickets will go on sale in early May, with presales beginning first, as the tour is expected to be one of the biggest pop tours of the year.

Ice Prince Reveals Strict Routine Behind Weight Loss Transformation

Ice Prince has opened up about the disciplined lifestyle behind his recent weight loss, revealing a strict routine that combines clean eating, intermittent fasting, and daily exercise. He said he eliminated sugar, alcohol, soda, bread, and processed foods, while maintaining a structured diet of 50% protein, 30% vegetables, and 20% carbs. His regimen also includes daily workouts, morning and evening walks, quitting smoking, and consistent sleep habits, alongside lifestyle changes like reading daily and maintaining celibacy—highlighting a highly controlled, long-term approach to physical and mental transformation.