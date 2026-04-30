YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Tinubu Nominates Joseph Tegbe as Power Minister

Supreme Court Voids PDP Ibadan Convention

Sisi Alagbo’s Husband Apologises Over Leaked Sex Tape

Kobbie Mainoo Signs New Manchester United Contract Until 2031

Bimbo Ademoye Confronts Thugs, Declares “I’m a Street Girl” on Film Set

Tinubu Nominates Joseph Tegbe as Power Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Nigeria’s new Minister of Power, forwarding his name to the Senate for screening and confirmation in line with constitutional requirements. The nomination follows the resignation of former minister Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped down to pursue elective office, with Tegbe—an experienced economic and policy expert—expected to drive reforms and improve performance in Nigeria’s struggling power sector if confirmed.

Supreme Court Voids PDP Ibadan Convention

The Supreme Court has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention held in Ibadan in November 2025, dealing a major blow to the faction led by Tanimu Turaki, which emerged from the exercise. The apex court upheld earlier lower-court rulings, stating that the convention was conducted in violation of existing court orders and without meeting the required preconditions, such as proper congresses, and described the process as an abuse of court procedure. The decision effectively invalidates the leadership produced at the convention and deepens the party’s ongoing internal crisis ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sisi Alagbo’s Husband Apologises Over Leaked Sex Tape

The husband of Nollywood actress Sisi Alagbo has publicly apologised and taken full responsibility for the leaked intimate video involving his wife, admitting he was the one who recorded and mishandled the content that later surfaced online. In his statement, he expressed deep regret over the incident and the embarrassment it caused, while appealing for understanding and urging the public to stop sharing the video as the couple deals with the fallout privately.

Kobbie Mainoo Signs New Manchester United Contract Until 2031

Manchester United’s English midfielder #37 Kobbie Mainoo runs with the ball during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, committing to the club until 2031 and ending months of uncertainty about his future. The five-year deal includes a significant pay rise and reflects his growing importance in the team, especially after re-establishing himself as a key player under manager Michael Carrick. The 21-year-old academy graduate, who has made nearly 100 appearances for the club, expressed pride in staying at Old Trafford and aims to help United compete for major trophies in the coming years.

Bimbo Ademoye Confronts Thugs, Declares “I’m a Street Girl” on Film Set

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye boldly confronted suspected thugs who stormed her film set demanding money, refusing to be intimidated as she stood her ground and declared, “I’m a street girl.” In the viral video, she challenged the group despite their threats, drawing online praise for her courage and refusal to back down, while the incident highlights ongoing issues of harassment and extortion faced by filmmakers during production.