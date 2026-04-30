Africa’s Biggest Film Awards Are Now Owned by a French Company. Has Anyone Thought About What That Means?

The Eko Hotel ballroom will fill up on May 9 with the continent’s most powerful cultural architects. Bovi and Nomzamo Mbatha will take the stage to host the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. Joke Silva will preside as head judge over the 32 award categories. The champagne will flow courtesy of luxury spirits sponsors like Don Julio. Nigerian talent will receive the ultimate validation of their market value. The AMVCA remains the biggest night in African film.

The company handing out those trophies is no longer African.

Canal+, a French media conglomerate headquartered in Paris, took effective control of MultiChoice in September 2025. The acquisition completed a 20-month corporate takeover that quietly reshaped the continent’s media landscape. Canal+ already operates as a global powerhouse with tens of millions of subscribers worldwide. Their acquisition of MultiChoice allows them to consolidate their grip on English and Portuguese-speaking Africa. MultiChoice created the AMVCA in 2013 and spent the last decade crowning Nollywood royalty. The event shapes the regional entertainment economy. Now, the power sitting at the top of that economy answers directly to a European board.

The immediate impact of that boardroom shift hit the ecosystem eight months later. On April 1, 2026, MultiChoice permanently killed Showmax as a standalone streaming platform. The service had spent eleven years trying to build a video-on-demand product tailored specifically for African audiences. It bled hundreds of millions of dollars in the process, including $297 million in trading losses during 2025 alone. Canal+ had previously co-produced African fantasy series with Showmax before buying the entire parent company. When the French executives looked at the balance sheet as the new owners, they shut the service down entirely. Showmax originals migrated over to DStv Stream. A standalone African streaming brand died.

Canal+ makes business decisions based on strict financial discipline. They didn’t spend billions of euros to subsidize unprofitable African passion projects. They bought the subscriber base and the infrastructure necessary to assert total dominance over the market. This creates a massive monopoly where a single foreign entity controls the pipeline from script development to award season validation. The AMVCA provides a massive share of that cultural leverage.

Nobody walking the red carpet in Lagos wants to acknowledge the structural reality of the night. African creatives are fighting for validation from an entity that views their output through a purely extractive lens. The AMVCA dictates who gets the biggest budgets and which projects secure distribution. The market value of a Nollywood creative is heavily influenced by an award show owned out of Paris.

The ecosystem celebrates the validation without questioning the ownership. An independent African film industry cannot thrive if the ultimate arbiter of success belongs to a foreign conglomerate with no intrinsic loyalty to the local ecosystem. The swift execution of Showmax proves that Canal+ holds zero sentimentality for legacy African platforms. They will fund what generates revenue and kill what fails to return a profit.

If Nollywood relies on a French-owned MultiChoice to define its premium tier, the industry cedes control over its own narrative hierarchy. The AMVCA remains a brilliant television production that gathers the best minds in one room. Yet, relying on foreign capital to define local success creates a massive vulnerability. The people funding the ceremony do not share the same priorities as the people holding the trophies.

The 12th edition will deliver the expected spectacle. Actors will give emotional speeches thanking MultiChoice and Africa Magic for believing in their talent. The television broadcast will beam across the continent to project a unified vision of African creative power.

The executives in Paris will watch the engagement numbers roll in, calculate the return on investment, and decide exactly how much that power is worth.