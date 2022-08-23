Showmax Collaborates With CANAL+ To Premiere Epic, Action, Fantasy Series, Blood Psalms this September

Showmax has just dropped the trailer for Blood Psalms, an epic action-packed African fantasy series. A co-production with CANAL+, Blood Psalms will premiere on Showmax on 28 September, 2022 with new episodes every Wednesday for 11 weeks.

Set in Ancient Africa, one thousand days after the fall of Atlantis, Blood Psalms explores the story of the five surviving houses of Kemet as they find themselves beset with fears of a prophesied end of days.

Bokang Phelane has the role of a lifetime as Princess Zazi, a fiercely determined teenage princess who must navigate primordial curses, long-standing ancestral vendettas, and her inexplicable role as the damning prophecy’s chief harbinger.   

Mothusi Magano, winner of four SAFTAs and an African Movie Academy Award (AMAA), plays her father, mad king Letsha, while SAFTA winner and 2022 DSTV Mzansi Viewers’ Choice nominee, Zolisa Xaluva (GomoraKnuckle City) plays her lover, General Toka, the head of her father’s Akachi army. 

Blood Psalms is the biggest and most ambitious series we’ve ever made, completely unlike any other African series you’ve ever seen,” says Nomsa Philiso, executive head: programming at MultiChoice. “We couldn’t be more excited.”  

“This show was specifically created as a reimagining of ourselves as Africans, as an answer to ‘Who are we?’,” says Phelane. “It’s done in a very entertaining way, with a lot of drama and action.” 

The trailer gives first glimpses of the star-studded cast, which includes SAFTA winners Bongile Mantsai (Knuckle City), Hamilton Dlamini (Five Fingers For Marseilles), Hlubi Mboya (Isidingo), S’dumo Mtshali (iNumber NumberIs’thunzi), Siv Ngesi (DAM), Thishiwe Ziqubu (The Imposter), and Warren Masemola (The Republic), as well as SAFTA nominees Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (Rockville), Niza Jay (The Wound), Richard Lukunku (Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word), Sello Maake kaNcube (The Herd), Thando Thabethe (Reyka), Thembekile Komani (Knuckle City) and Zikhona Sodlaka (The Wife), not to mention AMAA nominee Faniswa Yisa (Knuckle CityDAM) and the likes of Faith Baloyi (Flatland), Lemogang Tsipa (Shaka Ilembe), and Thabo Rametsi (KalushiSilverton Siege). 

Show creators Layla Swart and Jahmil X.T. Qubeka from Yellowbone Entertainment were responsible for South Africa’s 2020 Oscar entry, Knuckle City. The boxing drama was the most awarded film at the 2020 SAFTAs, where it took home six awards, including Best Director for Qubeka and Best Editor for Swart, and the most nominated film at the 2020 AMAAs, where it won two awards. 

“What we’re trying to do is to reclaim the continent’s history from an African perspective,” says Swart. “Blood Psalms has elements of every African culture’s mythology and looks at various different tribes – the Akachi, the Uchawi, the Ku’ua, the Chini, and Great Nziwemabwe – as they migrated south from Kemet, which is now Egypt, and formed their cultures.”

Shot in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and North West provinces, Blood Psalms is a Showmax Original in partnership with CANAL+, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Eastern Cape Economic Development Corporation (ECDC) and the MultiChoice Innovation Fund. 

Watch the trailer:

