Shettima’s outfit at NBA Conference receives mocking comments on social media

Nigerians from various locations have flocked to the location where the NBA’s annual general conference is taking place today to hear from knowledgeable guest speakers.
Some prominent political figures were seen in the location adopting various stances and, of course, getting ready to deliver their individual speeches.
Among the dignitaries that attended were Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, along with their entourages.
According to reports, they each talked to the public about their ideas for a progressive Nigeria in 2023.
According to an earlier statement from the NBA, Tinubu and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), two other presidential contenders, did not confirm their availability for the conference.
However, Tinubu sent Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, his vice presidential candidate, to speak on his behalf at the ongoing gathering.
When Nigerians saw him at the occasion, they criticized his attire. Shettima was seen donning a suit and some canvas shoes.
Classifying the event as formal and corporate, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, opined: “This is Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the NBA Annual General Conference earlier today. Look at his feet.
“Who in his right mind wears a suit and tie and then puts on a pair of gym shoes? If Shettima does not know how to dress himself to a formal conference, how will he be able to address Nigeria’s many challenges?
“Imagine if this were the United Nations General Assembly. What will his dress sense project about Nigeria? A man who cannot package himself is very unlikely to package progress for a nation that has been damaged by the All Progressives Congress government of General Buhari! If you are a foreign investor, would you want to invest in a country where the Vice President is seen in public like this?”
Also, the convener of Concerned Nigerians Groups, Deji Adeyanju, said: “What is this?”
Here are some of the reactions from everyday Nigerians.
Joshua is a multidisciplinary creative and tech enthusiast who seeks to create meaningful experiences that make for a better and more equal world. He is a creative entrepreneur and human rights activist whose work navigates socio-cultural discourse and how it can be used as a vehicle for change.
