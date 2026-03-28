Top 5 Stories Of The Day | INEC Extends Deadline for Party Registration Ahead of 2027 Elections

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerian Govt Shares Intent to Repay its Debts in 2025

INEC extends deadline for party registration ahead of 2027 elections

FG and GenCos clash over ₦4 trillion electricity debt claims

Female Deputy Governors push APC for 35% women representation

Seyi Law proudly supports Tinubu as he claims he ‘saved Nigeria’s economy’

Konga demands 60% cut from Burna Boy over alleged sampling

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

INEC extends deadline for party registration ahead of 2027 elections

Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has revised parts of the timetable for the 2027 general elections, including extending the deadline for political parties to submit membership registers.

The commission, through Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the change followed concerns raised by parties during a meeting on March 24, 2026. It also aligns with provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

Under the new schedule, parties can hold primaries between April 23 and May 30, 2026, while the deadline for submitting membership registers has been moved to May 10 to allow better preparation.

FG and GenCos clash over ₦4 trillion electricity debt claims

Nigeria’s power sector faces fresh tension as the federal government and generation companies disagree over outstanding debts. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the actual amount owed may drop to about ₦4tn after reconciliation, rather than the widely reported ₦6.3tn.

Adelabu explained that earlier figures included interest and foreign exchange components, with audited debts standing closer to ₦2.8tn. He added that over 60% of the liabilities are linked to gas suppliers, which are critical to electricity generation.

However, generation companies rejected the government’s position, insisting the reconciliation must involve all parties and reflect accurate, jointly agreed figures.

Female Deputy Governors push APC for 35% women representation

Female deputy governors across Nigeria have urged the All Progressives Congress to adopt a 35 percent affirmative action policy ahead of the 2027 elections to improve women’s political representation.

In a letter to party chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, they said women remain underrepresented, with only a handful holding positions across the Senate, House of Representatives, and state assemblies.

The group proposed set quotas, including more female lawmakers, deputy governors, and at least one female governor per zone. They argued that greater inclusion would strengthen governance and expand the party’s appeal.

Seyi Law proudly supports Tinubu as he claims he ‘saved Nigeria’s economy’

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has declared strong support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he is willing to “stake everything” on him.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress convention in Abuja, he said his stance is based on the belief that Tinubu helped pull Nigeria back from economic collapse.

Seyi Law also claimed the country’s reserves have grown significantly under the administration. His comments come amid criticism over his earlier remarks that Nigeria is now safer than it was a decade ago.

Konga demands 60% cut from Burna Boy over alleged sampling

Nigerian artist Lawal Olalekan Olumo (Konga) has asked for 60% of the earnings from Burna Boy’s song Update, claiming his lines and rhythm were used without permission.

He said Burna Boy did not contact him and compared the situation to Last Last, where Toni Braxton reportedly received 60 percent royalties for a sample.

Konga added that he avoided legal action out of respect, despite advice from lawyers. He said he initially tried to resolve the issue peacefully, expressing disappointment over the lack of response.