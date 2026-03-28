Weekly Highlights: Here’s What Happened Over The Week 

Nigerian superstars Shaffy Bello, Wale Ojo and others set to lead world tour for film ‘Lights Out’

Joke Silva announced ahead as head judge for AMVCA as preparations begin for the 12th edition

Singer Asa loses mum

Nigerian singer featured Ayra Starr featured in new song by Beninese musician Angelique Kidjo

Bad Bunny wins copyright lawsuit over Joeboy

Nigerian Superstars Shaffy Bello, Wale Ojo And Others Set To Lead World Tour For Film ‘Lights Out’

Nollywood Queen Shaffy Bello is set to join British-Nigerian actor Wale Ojo on headlining the international premiere tour of a new film titled ‘Lights Out.’

The duo will be joined by Cameroonian actress Syndy Emade alongside other key industry and cultural stakeholders, throughout the film’s roll out across the continent and in the United States. The film directed by Enah Johnscott and produced by Carista Asonganyi and Buh Melvin explores emotional and psychological trauma within African communities. The rollout is set to begin in April and extend until the last few days of May, ending in Ohio.

Joke Silva Announced Ahead As Head Judge For AMVCA As Preparations Begin For The 12th Edition

Veteran Nigerian actress Joke Silva has been announced the head judge of the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) scheduled to take place on the 9th of May, 2026.

The news was announced with the actress present at a press briefing held by Multichoice over the week, with more details shared on the award show which has become one of the biggest award shows in Africa. The 12th edition of the AMVCA is expected to feature 32 award categories, with 18 of them being jury-decided categories and the rest up to fan and public votings, alongside three awards to celebrate Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer. The announcement of the nominee list of the awards is set to go out on the 29th of March, 2026.

Singer Asa Loses Mum

Nigerian singer Asa took to instagram to share the news of the loss of her mother to brain tumor. She shared the news and gave a brief detail of the sudden tumor that took the life of her mother. Although she did not share the details of when she had lost her mother, Asa’s announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from her colleagues.

Nigerian Singer Ayra Starr Featured In New Single By Beninese Musician Angelique Kidjo

Superstar singer Ayra Starr is once again being praised for her talent and work ethic after a single she was featured on by Grammy award winning singer Angelique Kidjo was released on Friday. The song titled ‘Aye Kan’ was recorded in February according to Angelique Kidjo and was released ahead of her upcoming album. The song has received great reviews from both Nigerians and Beninese nationals.

Bad Bunny Wins Copyright Lawsuit Over Joeboy

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has emerged as the winner of a lawsuit that was filed against him by the producer of Joeboy’s song ‘Empty My Pocket.’ The suit was thrown out by a judge after missed deadlines and a failure to pursue the case by ‘Dera,’ the producer who filed under allegations of Bad Bunny’s use of the song in “Enséñame a Bailur.

Bad Bunny’s legal team in lieu of the lawsuit being thrown out by the judge have asked for Joeboy’s label “Empawa,” to repay legal fees of over 400k dollars. It was noted by many that Bad Bunny did not direct the request for the payment at the producer who filed the suit, instead going straight to Empawa.