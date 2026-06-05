Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Begins Screening Nigerians for Evacuation From South Africa amidst Xenophobic Attacks

Here Is How These 5 Nigerian Content Creators Crossed Into Film, Music or Fashion Without Losing Their Audience

FG begins screening Nigerians for evacuation from South Africa amidst xenophobic attacks

“Jumanji” and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor, James Handy, fatally stabbed by girlfriend’s son

FG considers tighter social media rules for children after nationwide survey

UK enforces stricter measures on recruiting international students

Peller proposes to Jarvis in Ghana, and the internet has thoughts

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG begins screening Nigerians for evacuation from South Africa amidst xenophobic attacks

The Federal Government has started screening Nigerians wishing to return from South Africa due to renewed xenophobic tensions and increasing worries about foreign nationals’ safety. The process is being conducted at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria as part of a special repatriation effort announced last month.

The mission’s public notice states the screening lasts until Sunday. About 400 Nigerians are in the first phase of evacuation, according to sources. The mission assured participants with immigration issues that they won’t be arrested, as waivers from South African authorities allow them to participate without fear.

The repatriation initiative occurs amid rising anti-immigration protests in South Africa. Activist groups have set a June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants to leave, causing anxiety. Ghana has begun evacuation flights, and Nigeria plans to return 2,000-4,000 nationals. Many foreigners have fled their homes, seeking refuge in community centres, with some hiding for days.

“Jumanji” and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor, James Handy, fatally stabbed by girlfriend’s son

Veteran actor James Handy, known for his roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, has died at the age of 81 after being stabbed at a residence in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call on the morning of June 3 after a caller reportedly stated, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Upon arriving at the scene, police found Handy unconscious in the front yard with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to a hospital by paramedics but was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy’s girlfriend. Authorities said Gledhill, who lived at the residence with his mother, flagged down responding officers and allegedly admitted involvement in the incident. He was arrested and charged with one count of murder, with bail set at $2 million. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are ongoing.

FG considers tighter social media rules for children after nationwide survey

The Federal Government has signalled plans to introduce stricter regulations on children’s access to social media, following growing concerns about online safety and digital risks. The move follows a nationwide survey by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, which found strong public support for measures to regulate young people’s use of social media platforms.

The survey results were shared at a Lagos roundtable on child online protection, organised with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission. Senior Special Adviser Kasim Sodangi said the poll of 585 participants covered social media, online safety, legal protections, and enforcement.

According to the survey, 84% of respondents support social media regulation for children. 65% favour restrictions, but some prefer a higher age limit, with 65% wanting the minimum age raised to 16 or 17, above the usual 13 years.

Concerns about online safety were prominent, with over 93% worried about the risks children face online. Nearly 70% described their concerns as extreme. The ministry said these Nigeria-based findings reflect growing public demand for stronger digital child protection.

UK enforces stricter measures on recruiting international students

Stricter immigration rules now put British universities at risk of losing their licence to recruit foreign students. Announced by the Home Office, the changes target high asylum claims linked to study, work, and tourist visas, with students representing the largest group.

Universities face a tougher visa refusal threshold, reduced from 10% to 5%, and institutions that exceed this limit could be banned from international recruitment entirely.

Enrolment and completion rates have also been raised, as foreign students must now meet a 95% enrolment rate and a 90% course completion rate, up from 90% and 85%, respectively.

Peller proposes to Jarvis in Ghana, and the internet has thoughts

Nigerian TikTok star Peller, whose full name is Habeeb Peller Hamzat, has proposed to his partner Amadou Elizabeth, widely known online as Jarvis or Jadrolita. A viral video captured the moment he got down on one knee at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday evening, with friends and guests present, to which she said yes.

Whether the proposal is genuine or an elaborate skit remains unclear to everyone on the internet, although both have built large followings through their entertaining content and public displays of affection.

The proposal comes after a very public split, during which Peller famously swore off Nigerian women entirely. Jarvis had also confirmed the breakup, revealing that tension arose because Peller denied their relationship online, insisting he simply wanted privacy.