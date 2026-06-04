Nollywood Movies and Series Coming Out This June 2026

Here Is How These 5 Nigerian Content Creators Crossed Into Film, Music or Fashion Without Losing Their Audience

Nollywood has a great selection of movies and series coming out this June to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Exploring all genres from comedy to action to romance and even thrillers. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this June.

My Father’s Shadow (June 5th)

The award-winning film is making its way back to cinemas. Following the lives of a father and his two young sons as they navigate life in Lagos during the tension-filled 1993 Nigerian elections. The film was directed by Akinola Davies Jr., and the cast members are Sope Dirisu, Godwin Chiemerie Egbo, and Chibuike Marvellous Egbo.

Blood Sisters 2 (June 5th)

The second season of this crime thriller follows Sarah and Kemi’s fate as they face the consequences of Kola Ademola’s death, as his family and law enforcement close in on the evidence behind his death. Directed by Kayode Kasum and Daniel Oriahi, the series stars Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Michelle Dede, Kate Henshaw, Kehinde Bankole, Gabriel Afolayan, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Genoveva Umeh, amongst others.

On Different Grounds (June 12th)

A divorced couple who reunite at the wedding of their daughter are forced to unravel deep-seated emotions and long-buried tensions. They have to learn to navigate these emotions without ruining their daughter’s wedding. Directed by Mildred Okonkwo and produced by Nicolette Ndigwe-Kalu, the film stars Jennifer Eliogu, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Ebele Okaro, Uche Montana, Nkem Owoh, and Abena Akuaba, amongst others.

Ìwé Àlà (June 12th)

This film is set against the backdrop of the vibrant Ojude Oba festival and tells the story of a family filled with drama, culture, and humor. Directed by Adeoluwa Osu, the cast members include Owobo Ogunde, Dele Odule, and Mercy Aigbe.

Kalakiri (June 12th)

This film follows the disappearance of a pro-democracy activist, who goes missing just ahead of a presidential nomination. When it is discovered that he has been detained in Kalakiri, a remote island prison, chaos unfolds. The film stars Charles Okocha, Segun Arinze, Nancy Isime, and Caleb Richards.

Scratch (June 12th)

“Scratch” follows the story of five housemates from broken homes who hide the reality of their trauma behind smiles. The mini-series written by Olumide Kuti features Favour Etim, Celia Okechukwu, Hauwa “Nananikeji” Issa, Mofehintola Jebutu and Anthony Sunmola.

Blood Debt (June 19th)

“Blood Debt” focuses on a young man caught in a cycle of inherited violence and the consequences that followed his past actions, which have returned to haunt him. The film ‘Blood Debt’ was written and directed by Chukwuka Ndifa in his feature debut. The film stars Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzoamaka Power, Norbert Young, Ebele Okaro, and Segun Arinze.

King of Thieves (Agesinkole) (June 26th)

When a feared bandit launches an attack on the kingdom of Ajeromi, the people are thrown into chaos and forced to rise as warriors against the bandit and his raids. Directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani, the cast members are Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, and Ibrahim Chatta.

Remi And Nneoma (June 26th)

A modern reimagining of the biblical story of Ruth, this film focuses on faith, healing, and feminine strength. It is a contemporary telling of love and loyalty. “Remi and Nneoma” was directed by Lyndsey Efejuku and produced by Bikiya Graham-Douglas. The cast members are Bisola Aiyeola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Uche Montana, Liz Benson, Tina Mba, and Bucci Franklin.