Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend

It’s another weekend, and what better way to relax than to listen to the top 5 podcasts of the week to catch up to speed on the Nigerian media, entertainment and conversations surrounding the daily lives of Nigerians.
- #WithChude
On this episode of the podcast, Chude sits with Wanjiri Njiru as they discuss the high miscarriage rate women face.
- Menism
On this episode of the podcast, the hosts are joined by Tobi Bakre and Demi Banwo, Nollywood’s finest as they discuss unsaid struggles men face.
- 234 Essential
AOT2 and Ugochi started this episode of the podcast with a rant on the state of electricity in the country and the lack of productivity it encourages. They also do a deep dive on corruption.
- I Said What I Said
This episode of the podcast features Jola and FK sitting with a female bus driver and conductor as they discuss their experience as women in an otherwise male dominated career path.
- Afropolitan
On this episode of the podcast, the hosts sit with a tech investor and discuss the market everybody is afraid to touch.