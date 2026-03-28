Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend

It’s another weekend, and what better way to relax than to listen to the top 5 podcasts of the week to catch up to speed on the Nigerian media, entertainment and conversations surrounding the daily lives of Nigerians.

#WithChude

On this episode of the podcast, Chude sits with Wanjiri Njiru as they discuss the high miscarriage rate women face.

Menism

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts are joined by Tobi Bakre and Demi Banwo, Nollywood’s finest as they discuss unsaid struggles men face.

234 Essential

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AOT2 and Ugochi started this episode of the podcast with a rant on the state of electricity in the country and the lack of productivity it encourages. They also do a deep dive on corruption.

I Said What I Said

This episode of the podcast features Jola and FK sitting with a female bus driver and conductor as they discuss their experience as women in an otherwise male dominated career path.

Afropolitan

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts sit with a tech investor and discuss the market everybody is afraid to touch.