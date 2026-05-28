YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Atiku visits Amaechi after ADC presidential primary

NELFUND dismisses fake reports on suspension of student upkeep allowance

London to host 2026 Ballon d’Or in October – Organisers

Asake unveils dates for ‘In God We Trust’ tour

Nasboi Defends Celebrities’ Right to Stay Silent on Politics

Atiku visits Amaechi after ADC presidential primary

Newly emerged African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar visited his main primary rival, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, at his Abuja residence on Thursday. Atiku, accompanied by former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal and other party leaders, initiated the closed-door meeting as a reconciliation effort following the tense primary contest. Atiku secured the 2027 presidential ticket with 1,846,370 votes, while Amaechi finished second with 504,117 votes. Before the official announcement, Amaechi and third-place aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen rejected the results, alleging widespread voter disenfranchisement, result manipulation, and rigging. The private meeting follows Atiku’s public appeal during his acceptance speech, urging aggrieved party members to unite for the general election.

NELFUND dismisses fake reports on suspension of student upkeep allowance

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) refuted online reports claiming it suspended monthly upkeep allowances for student beneficiaries. Management clarified that disbursements to eligible students across public tertiary institutions remain active and uninterrupted. NELFUND urged the public to disregard the misinformation, labelling it a malicious attempt to cause panic among beneficiaries. The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring the timely release of both tuition loans and student living stipends without delay.

London to host 2026 Ballon d’Or in October – Organisers

Organisers announced that London will host the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in October. The decision shifts the prestigious football awards presentation away from its traditional venue in Paris, France. Co-organised by France Football and UEFA, the gala will crown the world’s best footballers based on their performances throughout the 2025/2026 season. Further details regarding the specific date and the exact venue within the UK capital will follow in subsequent official communications.

Asake unveils dates for ‘In God We Trust’ tour

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Asake announced the official dates and schedule for his upcoming tour, titled “In God We Trust.” The singer shared the itinerary across his social media platforms to alert global fans. This concert series follows his previous international stadium and arena runs. Ticket sales and specific venue arrangements are set to roll out ahead of the scheduled performances.

Nasboi Defends Celebrities’ Right to Stay Silent on Politics

Nasboi has urged Nigerians to be more understanding toward celebrities who choose not to publicly speak on political matters, arguing that not everyone is comfortable engaging in political debates despite public pressure. Referencing comedian Mr Macaroni, he said some public figures may fear backlash after seeing how outspoken celebrities are sometimes criticised or harassed despite advocating for citizens. Nasboi added that just as many ordinary Nigerians avoid politics, some entertainers also prefer to stay away from political conversations, stressing that celebrities are human and should not be forced into activism.