Top 8 Outfits From Muslim Celebrities This Eid Holiday

It’s the Eid al-Adha holiday, and some of our favorite Muslim celebrities and influencers have shown up and shown out in their festival outfits. We compiled a list of our top 8 outfits. Which looks are your favorites?
- Mercy Aigbe
Actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe took a simplistic approach to her Eid outfit for this year. She looked regal in a gorgeous brown dress.
- Lateef Adedimeji
Filmmaker, actor, and father of three, Lateef Adedimeji, perfectly represented Muslim men in the film industry in a fully white outfit.
- Samuel Banks
TikTok star and content creator Samuel Banks did not come to play this Eid in his simple but perfectly styled abaya and cap.
- Nana Akuu Addo
Nana once again cemented her status as the fashion queen in her Eid Al-Adha outfit. Wearing a majestic green outfit, the actress stunned everyone.
- Sheggz Olusemo
Big Brother Naija reality star and influencer Sheggz looked dangerously clean in a white ensemble to celebrate Eid.
- Asake
True to his name, Afrobeats superstar Asake looked like money in his Eid attire. Following a trend of what seems to be white outfits for the men this Eid.
- Rufai Bukky
Content creator Rufai Bukky served up two looks for Eid, but our favorite was the yellow-and-lilac Ankara outfit. An outfit that was both stunning and elegant.
- Shuaib Fatimah
Lifestyle and fashion creator Fatimah wore one of our favorite looks this Eid. A bright neon green outfit with intricate details. An outfit she paired with brown shoes and a bag.