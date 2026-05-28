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May 28, 2026

Top 8 Outfits From Muslim Celebrities This Eid Holiday

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It’s the Eid al-Adha holiday, and some of our favorite Muslim celebrities and influencers have shown up and shown out in their festival outfits. We compiled a list of our top 8 outfits. Which looks are your favorites? 

  1. Mercy Aigbe 

Actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe took a simplistic approach to her Eid outfit for this year. She looked regal in a gorgeous brown dress.

  1. Lateef Adedimeji 

Filmmaker, actor, and father of three, Lateef Adedimeji, perfectly represented Muslim men in the film industry in a fully white outfit.

  1. Samuel Banks 

TikTok star and content creator Samuel Banks did not come to play this Eid in his simple but perfectly styled abaya and cap.

  1. Nana Akuu Addo 

Nana once again cemented her status as the fashion queen in her Eid Al-Adha outfit. Wearing a majestic green outfit, the actress stunned everyone.

  1. Sheggz Olusemo 

Big Brother Naija reality star and influencer Sheggz looked dangerously clean in a white ensemble to celebrate Eid.

  1. Asake 

True to his name, Afrobeats superstar Asake looked like money in his Eid attire. Following a trend of what seems to be white outfits for the men this Eid.

  1. Rufai Bukky 

Content creator Rufai Bukky served up two looks for Eid, but our favorite was the yellow-and-lilac Ankara outfit. An outfit that was both stunning and elegant.

  1. Shuaib Fatimah 

Lifestyle and fashion creator Fatimah wore one of our favorite looks this Eid. A bright neon green outfit with intricate details. An outfit she paired with brown shoes and a bag.

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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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