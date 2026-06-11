I Wasn’t Just Giving Money Tips; I Was Giving People Permission to build wealth—Your Personal Finance Girl

Q1: If you could describe yourself in 3 words, what would they be?

Intentional, accessible, and relentless. Intentional because everything I do — every post, every workshop, every breakdown — is on purpose. Accessible because finance should never feel like it was built for someone else. And relentless because honestly, the work of changing how Nigerians think about money is not a one-post job. It asks everything of you every single day.

Q2: Was there a moment you realized your content was becoming more than “money tips” and actually changing people’s lives?

There was a DM — I still think about it. A young woman told me she had opened her first brokerage account after watching one of my reels, and that it was the first time in her life she felt like the stock market was somewhere she was allowed to be. That word — allowed — broke something open in me. I was not just giving tips. I was giving permission. That is when the work became personal in a completely different way.

Q3: Building a finance brand in Nigeria today means competing with “soft life” culture and social pressure online. How do you create content that feels realistic without sounding preachy?

I have never believed that enjoying your money and growing your money are enemies. The framing is wrong. So I do not walk into my content as a killjoy telling people to stop buying asoebi. I meet them where they are. I say: here is how you can have both — the trip, the experience, and still have something working quietly in the background. The moment I make someone choose between joy and wealth, I have already lost them. And I deserve to lose them.

Q4: A lot of finance creators focus only on saving, but Your Personal Finance Girl pushes people toward investing and long-term wealth building. Why was that shift important for you to champion early?

Because saving alone is slowly losing. With the inflation numbers Nigeria has seen, the money you saved faithfully for five years in a regular account bought you less at the end than at the beginning. I knew that early. And I knew that if nobody was going to tell young Nigerians plainly — look, the NGX exists, Treasury Bills exist, money market funds exist — then they would stay on the outside of those conversations for another generation. The shift was not about sophistication. It was about survival.

Q5: If the version of you who started Your Personal Finance Girl in 2021 could see the platform today, what do you think would shock her the most?

Honestly? That people actually showed up. I do not think early-me fully believed the community would be real. You start something like this with so much conviction and so much fear living in the same chest. The part that would drop her jaw is not a number or a metric — it is the faces. The cohorts of people sitting through a two-weekend bootcamp on investing because someone told them they deserved to understand this. That version of me would cry. And then she would say: keep going. Do not slow down.

Q6 — Two Truths & A Lie

Share two truths and one lie about finance — something most Nigerians believe that is actually wrong — and let us try to guess which one isn’t true.

Spot the lie

A: Keeping your money in a regular savings account is safe. (In a country with 30%+ inflation, your money is actually losing value every single day it sits there earning 4% interest. Safety and growth are not the same thing.)

B: Treasury Bills are only for rich people and big corporations. (You can buy Nigerian Treasury Bills with as little as ₦100,000 through your bank or a licensed investment platform — it is one of the safest, most accessible investments available to any Nigerian)

C: Investing in the Nigerian stock market (NGX) is just like gambling — you can lose everything overnight. (A well-diversified portfolio of fundamentally strong Nigerian stocks held over 5–10 years has historically grown wealth, not destroyed it.)

The lie is B

The parentheses can be removed as they explained each sentence.

