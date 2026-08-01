Ranked! Our Top 10 Best-Dressed in July 2026

Nigerian celebrities are known universally for bringing their A-game when it comes to fashion, so it is no shocker that we have a top-10 best-dressed celebrities list this month. These celebrities not only wowed us, but they are also going on our Pinterest board because of how good they looked.
- Akin Faminu
The content creator and fashion influencer has once again made it to our best-dressed list in a brown oversized suit designed by LDM.
- Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa made us green with envy with her green set designed by herself in collaboration with Moelle Zavian.
- Nancy Isime
Nancy Isime’s silver dress and pink gele moment was the star of the show for us this month. Designed by Pillz and Poizn, the entire look was regal.
- Hawananna Magaji
TV and event host Hawananna Magaji channelled Princess Tianna for her look to Veekee James’s baby’s christening, and she surpassed all expectations.
- Iyabo Ojo
Actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo stunned us with a regal traditional look for a wedding she attended this month.
- Ebuka Uchendu
Big Brother Naija host once again brought his A-Game to the launch of the new season of the show in a suit designed by Mai Atafo.
- Prince Nelson
Former Big Brother Naija contestant Prince Nelson brought colour to men’s looks this month in a two-piece suit designed by Sparks and Splendour.
- Kola Omotoso
Fashion and lifestyle influencer Kola Omotoso was a breath of fresh air for us this month in a light pink suit designed by Emmy Kasbit for his 30th birthday.
- Davido
Clad in traditional blue attire, designed by Lucky Enemuo Afrika, Davido looked royal and elegant, making him one of our best looks of the month.
- Shaffy Bello
Shaffy Bello has made it to several lists by fashion blogs as one of the best-dressed celebrities, and for us, that is the gospel truth. This month, Shaffy took our breath away in a flowery green abaya look.