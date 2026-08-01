Ranked! Our Top 10 Best-Dressed in July 2026

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Nigerian celebrities are known universally for bringing their A-game when it comes to fashion, so it is no shocker that we have a top-10 best-dressed celebrities list this month. These celebrities not only wowed us, but they are also going on our Pinterest board because of how good they looked.

Akin Faminu

The content creator and fashion influencer has once again made it to our best-dressed list in a brown oversized suit designed by LDM.

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa made us green with envy with her green set designed by herself in collaboration with Moelle Zavian.

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime’s silver dress and pink gele moment was the star of the show for us this month. Designed by Pillz and Poizn, the entire look was regal.

Hawananna Magaji

TV and event host Hawananna Magaji channelled Princess Tianna for her look to Veekee James’s baby’s christening, and she surpassed all expectations.

Iyabo Ojo

Actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo stunned us with a regal traditional look for a wedding she attended this month.

Ebuka Uchendu

Big Brother Naija host once again brought his A-Game to the launch of the new season of the show in a suit designed by Mai Atafo.

Prince Nelson

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Prince Nelson brought colour to men’s looks this month in a two-piece suit designed by Sparks and Splendour.

Kola Omotoso

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Kola Omotoso was a breath of fresh air for us this month in a light pink suit designed by Emmy Kasbit for his 30th birthday.

Davido

Clad in traditional blue attire, designed by Lucky Enemuo Afrika, Davido looked royal and elegant, making him one of our best looks of the month.

Shaffy Bello

Shaffy Bello has made it to several lists by fashion blogs as one of the best-dressed celebrities, and for us, that is the gospel truth. This month, Shaffy took our breath away in a flowery green abaya look.