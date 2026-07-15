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Rachel Ojuromi Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
July 15, 2026

Rachel Ojuromi Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

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Rachel Ojuromi is a Nigerian stylist and model who recreates runway fashion looks on the streets of Lagos. Rachel is a 22-year-old who has gone viral several times for her innovative fit checks, in which she uses the Lagos landscape as a backdrop to tell her fashion stories.

Due to how often she has gone viral, Rachel Ojuromi has been interviewed by Dazed and more recently appeared on the official Instagram page, where one of her viral runway recreations was showcased.

Rachel famously uses thrift markets and her innate sense of style to pick up pieces she styles to perfection, often recreating looks from other fashion icons like Rihanna or runway moments by Chanel, which got her noticed by Chanel’s artistic director. Rachel has been featured in international magazines such as Dazed, Elle, and Interview, all of which have alluded to her fashion genius.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Rachel’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

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