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July 31, 2026

Davido’s Album ‘Oriadè, Nigerian Top Food Tourist’s Video, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today 

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Nigeria’s AI Moment: Laying the Foundations for the Boom Ahead
The Definitive List of the Most Impactful People in Media
The Definitive List of the Most Impactful People in Media

1. Triplets’ New Video Where They Do The ‘Stand Up’ Trend

@triplets__delesafa The struggle of keeping my money safe😭 #delesafatriplets ♬ original sound – THE WISDOM MAN😎

2. Akproko Doctor’s Releases New Video Where He Talks About Foods That Can Affect Sperm Quality

3. Content Creator, ‘Nigerian Top Food Tourist’ Drops Video Where She Tries Out ‘Instant Fried Rice’

@mityasfooddiary Have you ever tried instant fried rice? I love the fact that we have brands now making Nigerian instant meals. Kindly recommend other brands I can try in the comments. #friedrice ♬ original sound – Nigeria’s Top Food Tourist

4. Content Creator Destiny Shows Off Dance Steps He’ll Dance For His Babe on Girlfriend’s Day Because He Doesn’t Have Any Gifts For Her

@dyempire911 #trending #hg ♬ original sound – neverbadagain

5. Davido Releases New Album, Oriadè

6. Mavo drops visuals for ICE CREAM

7. Ebuka and Banky W release a new Mentality podcast episode

8. Omooba drops new skit for hopeless romantics

9. Nwanyi Nnewi throws jabs at chronic liars in a new video

10. Bus driver touches a content creator while filming in Benin

Top Content Recap
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