Asherkine’s Eating Contest Video, Kagan Getting Pranked By His Colleagues, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today

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Asherkine’s New Video Where He Asks People What A Million Naira Can Do For Them –

2. Fanta Dejoker Releases New Big Omah Video –

3. Content Creator, Jumoke, Drops New Video in Her ‘One Week, One Colour’ Series –

4. TalkingwithIkeh Breaks Down Nigerian Sentences In New Video –

5. Content Creator Damola Smart Shares New Fashion Inspo, Watch Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4k71bxo/

6. Tony Alaga Drops New Song For August Celebrants –

7. Mayorkun, Zlatan, Nikos Living And Others Start The “B4 B4” Challenge –

Mayorkun, Zlatan, Lil Kesh, Skiibii, Nikos, Biesloaded, Ehiz & Ayo Freeman have started a “B4 B4” Challenge 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/e63lLiGhN1 — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) August 1, 2026

8. Strongest Man In Africa Tests His Strength In New Video –

Dem don beat My Strength is too much for push up for the first time. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZfjorqSWdd — TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) August 1, 2026

9. dishesbyhq Drops New Recipe Video For Asun Pasta, Watch Here –https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dbf_g9BBYNX/?igsh=dm1jY242YWRka2o5

10. Kagan Gets Pranked By His Colleagues, Watch Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4BdR3Nw/