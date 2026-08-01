Asherkine’s Eating Contest Video, Kagan Getting Pranked By His Colleagues, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today

- Asherkine’s New Video Where He Asks People What A Million Naira Can Do For Them –
2. Fanta Dejoker Releases New Big Omah Video –
3. Content Creator, Jumoke, Drops New Video in Her ‘One Week, One Colour’ Series –
4. TalkingwithIkeh Breaks Down Nigerian Sentences In New Video –
5. Content Creator Damola Smart Shares New Fashion Inspo, Watch Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4k71bxo/
6. Tony Alaga Drops New Song For August Celebrants –
7. Mayorkun, Zlatan, Nikos Living And Others Start The “B4 B4” Challenge –
Mayorkun, Zlatan, Lil Kesh, Skiibii, Nikos, Biesloaded, Ehiz & Ayo Freeman have started a “B4 B4” Challenge 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/e63lLiGhN1— HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) August 1, 2026
8. Strongest Man In Africa Tests His Strength In New Video –
Dem don beat My Strength is too much for push up for the first time. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZfjorqSWdd— TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) August 1, 2026
9. dishesbyhq Drops New Recipe Video For Asun Pasta, Watch Here –https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dbf_g9BBYNX/?igsh=dm1jY242YWRka2o5
10. Kagan Gets Pranked By His Colleagues, Watch Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS4BdR3Nw/