Ranking Our Best 5 Big Brother Naija Seasons So Far 

The auditions for the new season of the beloved reality show Big Brother Naija are closing in on us. The anticipation of a new season and new contestants has us reminiscing about our favorite seasons and their contestants.

Although the reality show has had 10 seasons in Nigeria, we’ll rank our top five favorite seasons in this article.

See Gobbe

This 2017 Big Brother Naija season was the second season of the reality show, and for us, it featured some of our favorite and most successful Big Brother Naija contestants to date. Bisola Aiyeola, who came out as a runner-up during the season, is one of the big names in the Nollywood industry.

‘See Gobbe’ gave us drama, excitement, competition, and bonds between the contestants who were in such close proximity. It was the season that got this generation into the excitement of Big Brother, benefiting subsequent seasons in the franchise.

Double Wahala

Much like its name, the 2018 season of Big Brother Naija came with a lot of chaos. To date, it is regarded as one of the most dramatic seasons in the franchise, following a trend in which women have ended up as the runner-up. ‘Double Wahala’ is notable in the reality show’s history for the intense interpersonal relationships it created.

The ‘Double Wahala’ season sparked a trend in which a notable number of contestants from the reality show went on to become successful names in the entertainment industry. From Tobi Bakre to Alex Unusual, Cee C Nwadiora, and BamBam, amongst others.

Pepper Dem

Following the success of “Double Wahala,” the fourth season of the reality show “Pepper Dem” was equally as dramatic. This season was the one in which Mercy Eke made history as the first female winner of Big Brother Naija. Before Mercy’s win, the show was a ball of drama and televised female rivalry, and to date, Mercy Eke’s showdown with fellow contestant Tacha is regarded as one of the most intense moments in the show’s history.

This season of Big Brother Naija also boasts some of the most successful contestants, including Tacha, who is now a three-time Guinness World Record holder, and Mercy Eke, a business genius.

Lockdown

The fifth season of Big Brother Naija, dubbed the “Lockdown” edition, is regarded as the reality show’s edition made for “the streets.” When Laycon emerged as the winner, it was exactly what the audience needed at the time. This season of the show had viewers rooting for the winner from the first few days.

The drama during this season was also intense, with even more intense interpersonal relationships. This season also ended with many who have become notable figures in the entertainment industry, from Dorothy to Veeiye, TolaniBaj, Erica, Prince, and Neo. Almost everyone who came out of the lockdown edition has made a name for themselves.

10/10

The 2025 season, titled “10/10,” was indeed a 10/10 edition. For us, this season brought back the drama and personalities found in the show’s earliest seasons. It was also the fourth time a woman emerged as the winner of the reality show, and another time the audience felt strongly about a contestant.

The ‘10/10’ edition was a season that trended on social media for its chaos, the differences in personalities among the contestants, the bumbling romance, and the friendship bonds that were formed in the first few days and carried on till the end of the show. It was a beautiful season.

What do we think?

All ten seasons of the reality show have been exciting to watch, and at every point, we have found one or two contestants we resonate with. The experience of watching every season has us looking forward to the personalities that will become a daily part of our screen time from July to October when the new season kicks off.