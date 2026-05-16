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May 16, 2026

Film Lab Africa 2: The UK Funds Nigerian TV While NTA Sleeps

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Atiku
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The British Council launched Film Lab Africa 2 in May 2026. The accelerator program targets Nigerian writers, producers, and directors between the ages of 18 and 35. It offers episodic writing training, a physical residency, pilot production funding, and direct industry showcase events. Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife provides mentorship and co-production pathways. A UK government organisation is building the exact pipeline required to sustain Nigerian television.  

We must treat Film Lab Africa as genuinely good news. The first cohort produced industry-ready talent. The second expands directly into TV pilot development. Young Nigerian creatives now possess a structured pathway to connect with global investors and distributors. Any writer with a finished script sitting in a folder should apply immediately. The existence of this program exposes a harsh reality regarding our domestic infrastructure.  

A foreign cultural organisation partnered with a local media company to execute a massive developmental initiative. The Nigerian Television Authority holds a national mandate and a government budget. The NTA has not attempted anything resembling this model. The institution controls the widest distribution network on the continent, yet refuses to fund the writers required to keep that network relevant.  

The S16 Film Festival recently proposed a distribution partnership to broadcast curated short films on the NTA. The authority has not moved on it. They ignore a ready-made pipeline of independent content while a foreign government actively funds the creation of new television pilots. The national broadcaster operates as a bureaucratic relic instead of an active incubator for modern storytelling.  

When the UK government funds Nigerian writers, the resulting intellectual property frequently routes through foreign distribution networks. The NTA could retain that value domestically if it invested in the actual creators. They have the physical studios and the broadcasting rights. They simply lack the institutional will to build a new creative class.

Young creators will take the British Council’s money because they have no domestic alternative. They will build their careers using foreign capital and showcase their pilots to foreign buyers. The NTA will eventually have to buy back the same stories they refused to develop when the writers were struggling to break into the industry. The local creative economy loses ownership of its own future every time a domestic institution refuses to fund development.  

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