YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Presidency Confirms Al-Manuki Killing, Says 2024 Death Report Was Mistaken Identity

Israel Explores Future Without Dependence on U.S. Military Aid

Manchester City Beat Chelsea FC 1-0 to win the FA Cup

Drake’s Iceman Triple Album Sparks Massive Spotify Streaming Records

Michael Biopic Leads as Obsession, and Devil Wears Prada 2 Battle for Box Office Momentum

Presidency Confirms Al-Manuki Killing, Says 2024 Death Report Was Mistaken Identity

The Presidency has clarified that senior ISWAP commander Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, recently killed in a joint Nigeria–United States military operation, was not the same individual earlier reported dead in 2024, describing the previous claim as a case of mistaken identity during counterinsurgency operations. Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said intelligence reviews later showed that the Birnin Gwari area—where the earlier operation occurred—was outside Al-Manuki’s known operational zone, undermining the accuracy of the old assessment. He added that the latest operation involved months of surveillance, communications intercepts, and multiple layers of verification before the strike was authorised, insisting that authorities are now “100 per cent certain” the ISIS-linked commander was successfully eliminated.

Israel Explores Future Without Dependence on U.S. Military Aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled that Israel wants to gradually phase out its dependence on American military aid, arguing that the country has developed enough economic and military strength to become more self-reliant over time. Israel currently receives about $3.8 billion annually under a long-term U.S. military assistance agreement, but Netanyahu said he has discussed eventually reducing that support “to zero” with U.S. President Donald Trump. Analysts say the move reflects growing concerns in Israel about overreliance on foreign suppliers, shifting American public opinion on Israel, and a desire for greater strategic flexibility, though experts also note that Israel still heavily depends on U.S. weapons systems, technology, and defence cooperation, making a complete break unlikely in the near future.

Manchester City Beat Chelsea FC 1-0 to win the FA Cup

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley to win the 2026 FA Cup, with January signing Antoine Semenyo scoring the decisive goal in the 72nd minute through a spectacular backheel finish from an Erling Haaland assist. The victory secured City’s eighth FA Cup title and completed a domestic cup double for Pep Guardiola’s side after already winning the League Cup earlier in the season, while Chelsea suffered yet another painful defeat in a domestic cup final after struggling to convert their second-half pressure into goals.

Drake’s Iceman Triple Album Sparks Massive Spotify Streaming Records

Drake’s newly released Iceman project—part of a surprise triple album drop alongside Habibti and Maid of Honour—has reportedly shattered multiple Spotify streaming records within hours of release, fueled by strong global demand and heavy anticipation built through months of teasers and livestreams. The 43-track rollout has driven massive first-day streaming activity across platforms, with fans rushing to consume the extensive catalogue that spans rap, R&B, and club-focused production. While some critics argue the sheer volume of music prioritises quantity over cohesion, early data shows the release is already one of the most commercially dominant streaming events of 2026.

Michael Biopic Leads as Obsession, and Devil Wears Prada 2 Battle for Box Office Momentum

The latest box office weekend saw the Michael Jackson biopic Michael maintaining a strong lead in global earnings, while competition tightened between new and returning releases, including The Devil Wears Prada 2, which continues to perform strongly in its second week. A major talking point was the rise of indie horror Obsession, which is generating early buzz ahead of its release and is expected to challenge established titles in the coming weeks due to strong critical reception and low-budget profitability potential. Industry tracking suggests Michael remains the dominant force overall, while The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to post solid numbers but faces pressure from both new entries and holdover films in a crowded market.