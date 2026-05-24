5 Ways To Receive Sallah Meat From Your Friends 

The upcoming Sallah (Eid-el-Kabir) is slated to commence on Wednesday, May 27th, and as the excitement for the festival and public holiday amps up, we are giving you all the information you need to know about how you can get your share of the Sallah meat from your friends.

What Do You Know About The Sallah Celebration?

The festival is one of the annual Eid celebrations observed by Muslims worldwide and is the largest of the two major Islamic holidays. Eid-el-Kabir is viewed in Islam as a way to honour the total obedience shown by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to Allah’s command of sacrificing his son. This annual festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and occurs immediately after the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The day of Eid-el-Kabir begins with early-morning congregational prayers held on open ground or in a mosque. Muslim families who are able to afford it are expected to slaughter animals like rams, sheep, goats, or cows and distribute them in three equal parts. One part is for the immediate family, a second part to share with their relatives, friends, and neighbours, and a third part to be given to charity for less privileged families or individuals.

Eid-el-Kabir is also a festival when people travel back to their hometowns to celebrate and visit their families. The attire during Eid-el-Kabir is expected to be glamorous, and for most, the outfits worn are newly sewn or bought, specifically tailored for the annual celebration.

How to Get Your Share of the Sallah Meat From Friends?

The most exciting part of the Sallah holiday for non-Muslims is getting to enjoy a share of the Sallah meat. Wondering how you can get yours from your friends? Here are five tips to help you get your share of the Sallah ram.

Pay Them A Visit

The easiest way to get your share of the annual sallah ram from your friends is to show up at their house. A large number of Muslim households host parties during the Sallah festival, and not only do you get ram, but you also get an elaborate meal to go with it, and if you are lucky, you can also take some home.

Plead For Them To Deliver Some To You

If you are unable to go to their homes to receive your share of the sallah ram, the next best step is to tease and appeal to your friends’ kindness. If you are lucky, they’ll accept your request and send you a bag filled with delicious fried ram.

Promise Them Chicken in December

A sure way to get your friends to send you some Sallah meat is to promise them chicken during Christmastime. After all, one good turn deserves another; it could also appear as a trade-by-barter deal with a 6-month wait time.

Feed Them During Ramadan Fasting

Muslims fast for 29-30 days during Ramadan, and while the festival that follows is smaller, sending your friends and loved ones food and fruits to keep them healthy while they fast is a way to prepare yourself to be gifted Sallah for Eid-el-Kabir. In a way, you are sowing the seed for your own enjoyment months ahead.

Send Them A Gift

Lastly, to ensure you receive your share of the Sallah ram from your friends, send them a present. The present could come in handy during the preparation of Sallah meals or be something for them to wear. This will ensure that they have you in mind when they decide to share food or sallah ram.