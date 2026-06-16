Are Aso Oke and Adire Making Their Way Back to Mainstream Fashion? 

A 4-day Adire fashion show was hosted by Eco Bank to showcase the colorful designs and artistry behind Adire clothing. However, this festival is not the first time in recent years that Adire and Aso Oke have been the stars of the show in mainstream fashion, as more brands are including these fabrics in their collections. It has us wondering: are Adire and Aso Oke making their way back to mainstream fashion?

How Are Adire And Aso Oke Making Their Way Back To Mainstream Fashion?

Adire and Aso Oke have slowly but surely become the brand identity for fashion brands that carry local Nigerian attire, with some brands like “Hertunba” and “Shop Bawsty” even choosing to make modernised outfits with these materials. In recent years, Adire and Aso Oke were typically used in traditional attire and at events showcasing traditional fashion; however, the new wave of fashion sees Adire and Aso Oke as the centerpiece of modern clothing.

The shift towards Adire and Aso Oke in mainstream fashion, both for glamorous moments and everyday attire, is happening in these ways;

Modern Silhouettes

Nigerian designers have taken to reimagining these stiff, traditional attires into more casual clothing like baggy trousers, cargo pants, shorts, and chic tops.

Fabric Reinventions

Brands like Hertunba are using softer, lighter, and more breathable Aso Oke weaves to create delicate, comfortable attire. Sometimes these outfits are perfect for everyday wear, and other times they are glamorous enough for big life events.

Global Retailing

Brands like Kilentar, Onalaja and Ruks A La Mode have taken Aso Oke and Adire to global markets, with international celebrities like Ciara donning an Aso Oke-inspired outfit. These outfits are leaving Nigerian waters and gaining recognition in international fashion spaces.

Corporate Integration

What was once considered strictly “owambe” clothing has made its way into the modern workplace. Gen Z professionals are wearing detailed and well-tailored Adire blazers and understated, minimalist Aso Oke pieces as expressions of cultural pride.

Color Expansion

Color Expansion: The color palette has expanded far beyond traditional choices (like the beige Sanyan, deep red Alaari, and navy-blue Etu) to include trendy shades like blush pink, onion, and emerald green to appeal to younger generations

The Impact Of The Emergence of Aso Oke And Adire In Mainstream Fashion

The emergence of Adire and Aso Oke as mainstream fashion not only gives the fashion industry itself a boost, but it also serves as a form of support to local artists in southwestern weaving hubs like Iseyin and Ede, and tie-dye centers in Abeokuta, where Adire and Aso Oke creation are the skills carrying the economy. This shift represents a bridge between history and modernity. Contemporary Nigerian fashion brands are championing sustainability by upcycling these textiles and combining them with modern materials like denim.

What do we think?

Adire and Aso Oke making their way into mainstream fashion signals a new and exciting trend in Nigerian fashion. It also gives the industry a reliable tie to the traditional aspects of modern-day fashion, which is not often explored. It also explains the wave of alternative fashion that includes traditional attire.