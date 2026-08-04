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Adetoun Cole
August 4, 2026

Adetoun Cole Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

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SssoundGawd Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
SssoundGawd Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Oga9ja Gifts Newlyweds ₦10 Million, Showers Guests With Cash At Peller-Jarvis Wedding
Oga9ja Gifts Newlyweds ₦10 Million, Showers Guests With Cash At Peller-Jarvis Wedding

Adetoun Cole is a TV host, content creator, and media personality and is best known for her role as a former host of “The Honest Bunch,” one of Nigeria’s biggest podcasts. Adetoun began her career in radio as an on-air personality for Rhythm 93.7FM, co-hosting the “Morning Drive” show, where she was popularly known as “Deity Cole.”

She eventually pivoted to content creation before being announced as one of the co-hosts of the Honest Bunch, where she became one of the most influential podcasters in the country. With over a decade in the media industry, Adetoun has made a name for herself as one of the most beloved presenters, on-air personalities, and TV hosts.

Since leaving her position as one of the co-hosts of the Honest Bunch, Adetoun has continued content creation and announced her intent to begin her own show soon.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places and platforms in the media and creative industries – with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Adetoun Cole’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

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