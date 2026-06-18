Art Exhibitions You Should Check Out Before the End of June 

June, much like #ArtNovember, is a blooming month for art exhibitions, with shows slated throughout the month. This month is filled with exhibitions and curated collections from almost every art gallery, giving it the feel of Art November.

Asidere/Duke

Hosted by the Adegbola Gallery and the Fresco Gallery, this exhibition explores the artistic prowess of Duke Emuyewomano. The exhibition will be running for the entirety of June.

The Religion Of Love

This is an exhibition by Joy Adeboye that runs for the entire month of June. It is hosted by AMG Projects.

Between Mark And Matter

Hosted by the Dada Gallery, this is an exhibition by Inès Di Folco Jemni, Ngimbi Bakambana Luve and Fidelis Joseph. It is running for the entirety of June.

The Precision of Light In The Dark

Hosted by Yago Sanchez, this art exhibition, curated by Lola Bashua Art, opens on the 17th of June.

Woven And Built In Tandem

Hosted by Rele Gallery, this duo exhibition by Patrick Akpojotor and Marcelina Oseghale Akpojotor ends on the 20th of June.

Truth Is In The Details

This is a group exhibition hosted by Nomadic Art Gallery. It is the perfect exhibition for people who enjoy seeing different art styles in one exhibition, and it opens on the 20th of June.

As We See Am

This is not only an exhibition but also a community event curated by Andrew Esiebo. It is happening on the 20th of June.

Cosmic Inheritance

Hosted by Gallery Affinity, this group exhibition features five artists with unique art styles. The exhibition opens on the 21st of June.

Formae

Closing on the 28th of June, this is a duo exhibition by Maya Beverly and Braden Hollis. It is hosted by the FF projects.

For This Cause

Hosted by the Kokopelli Gallery, this group exhibition has been running all month and is set to close on the 30th of June.